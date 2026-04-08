Why the Carleton Tavern must be torn down 

By David Sali

The developer behind a plan to replace the historic Carleton Tavern with a new pub and mixed-use highrise says it looked at other options to preserve at least part of the 130-year-old structure but ultimately decided it could not be saved.

Taggart Realty Management has filed a proposal to build a 38-storey highrise with 465 rental apartments on the Hintonburg corner that now houses the venerable pub, which has operated on the site since 1951.

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Taggart plans to demolish the current structure, parts of which have existed since 1896, and build a new pub on the southeast corner of Parkdale Avenue and Armstrong Street.

In an email to KT’s sister publication the Ottawa Business Journal last week, Taggart president Jeff Parkes said the soil and underground water at the site, which covers nearly an acre, are contaminated and need to be remediated, “which involves excavating about four storeys deep across the entire property.”

In addition, Parkes said the city is asking Taggart to leave space along Parkdale Avenue to accommodate a future widening of the road.

“Both of these require the removal of the tavern, and although we investigated moving or retaining part of the tavern, it was determined to not be feasible given the building’s age and condition,” he added.

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The Carleton Tavern has long been one of Hintonburg’s most recognizable landmarks. Originally a small general store, the building eventually morphed into a hotel and restaurant before being expanded and converted to its current use.

The building is not a designated site under the Ontario Heritage Act and is not listed in the city’s heritage register.

Planning documents recently filed by Taggart describe the rebuilt tavern as “the anchor for the entire redevelopment.” The company says the new building will resemble the existing pub’s “original form” and will feature “high-quality stone and masonry.”

Parkes said the new two-storey, 3,250-square-foot tavern “will be rebuilt in the likeness of the existing building,” adding Taggart is “considering retaining some of the original decor, such as the stained glass windows, the double doors, the beer fridge and the interior wall panelling, which could be re-purposed into the new building.”

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In addition to the tavern, the site is currently occupied by other low-rise buildings that contain retail stores and a warehouse.

Taggart’s plan calls for a 38-storey mixed-use residential tower with an L-shaped, six-storey podium. The building would contain 465 rental apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units along with more than 5,600 square feet of commercial space and a four-level underground garage containing 322 parking spaces.

Parkes said the retail space would include five separate units on the ground floor of the highrise in addition to the rebuilt Carleton Tavern next door.

“We are interested in a mix of small-scale tenants that serve the community similar to what is on the property now; a coffee shop, bike shop, personal service retail, restaurants or a small grocer would all be great for the site,” he said.

The proposal also includes about 9,100 square feet of privately owned public space. In addition, the design brief says the developer “envisions closing Armstrong Street or transforming it into a woonerf-style, pedestrian-priority environment.”

Parkes told OBJ a woonerf-style street “has limited access for vehicles,” adding such roads have historically “been residential streets with limited demand” for traffic.

The city already closes Armstrong Street to cars on Wednesday evenings in the summer so merchants can host a night market, “which has been very successful,” Parkes said. He said it will ultimately be up to the city to decide whether the street should be off-limits to vehicles year-round.

“The vision for Armstrong would be to have it partially closed to traffic to allow for visitors to the Parkdale Park and Market to seamlessly access the public space and shops within the new development,” he added.

Taggart acquired the site, which is located just south of the Tunney’s Pasture LRT station, in 2022 from two different groups. Noting its proximity to light rail as well as amenities such as the Parkdale Market and shops along Wellington Street, Parkes described it as “a focal point for housing intensification within the city’s planning policies.”

Parkes said Taggart plans to work with city staff and Kitchissippi Coun. Jeff Leiper to get their support for the application, noting the firm has yet to file a site plan control application for the project.

As a result, the existing Carleton Tavern “will remain in place for at least a few more years,” he added.

Taggart purchased the tavern business along with the property in 2022. The pub’s current operators have been managing the pub since 2023, but whether they will be interested in running the new business “is yet to be seen,” Parkes said.