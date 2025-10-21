Why Prince Edward County is the perfect spot for your next vacation

*This article is sponsored by StayPEC*

Discover the charm of Prince Edward County (PEC) this fall – a picturesque Ontario island just a short drive from Ottawa, Toronto, Kingston, and

Montreal. With scenic beaches, vibrant small towns, and plenty of family-friendly activities, PEC is the perfect place to make lasting memories together.

The County, as it’s also called, is perfect for stays of a weekend or a week, with a home-away-from-home atmosphere built for shared experiences and a plethora of year-round indoor and outdoor activities to choose from.

Why make PEC your next holiday destination?

Bordered by Lake Ontario, the St. Lawrence River, and the Bay of Quinte, PEC’s 800 km of shoreline features three expansive beaches, including the world-famous Sandbanks Beach. It also has three acclaimed national parks, as well as three popular towns – Picton, Bloomfield, and Wellington.

PEC also has more than 900 accommodation options to choose from – including boutique and luxury hotels, B&Bs, inns, cottages and home rentals at a range of price points to suit all budgets. The island also has more than 25 restaurants. Additionally, PEC has more than 40 wineries, cideries, breweries, cocktail bars and distilleries. That’s along with many cafes, coffee shops, boutiques, rustic barn studios, antique shops, art galleries, bookstores and shops selling locally-produced artisanal goods.

Evolving into a four-season playground

PEC has recently seen more people visiting in the off-season, says Sonia Houle, owner of Clarke Road Retreat, an eight-bedroom home rental near downtown Picton. Spring and fall has fewer crowds, making it easier to snag restaurant reservations or sip cider on a crisp afternoon. Fall is also the perfect season for wine and cheese tasting with friends or hiking amidst a colourful backdrop.

“During this shoulder season, there tends to be higher accommodation availability with lower night-minimums,” adds Houle, also a Stay PEC tourism marketing organization board member.

Restaurants, shops, museums and art galleries are now open year-round, even in the winter. There are also a number of parks, conservation areas

and trails such as the Millennium Trail – a 46-km abandoned railway line that winds through various towns – that offer recreational activities all through the year. Beach walks are also popular in all seasons.

Another major four-season tourist draw is the recently opened Wander the Spa, Ontario’s first-ever lakefront Nordic spa featuring a 10,000 square foot hydrotherapy circuit with saunas, steam rooms, pools, and cold plunges, as well as a restaurant featuring seasonally-inspired menus.

An abundance of activities to choose from

PEC is home to some of the best walleye fishing in the world and is popular with kayaking and golfing enthusiasts as well.

Families with kids can enjoy seasonal activities like apple-picking or visiting an alpaca farm. There are also several well-maintained playgrounds, skating rinks and picnic areas, and many of the wineries, cideries, breweries and distilleries also provide family-friendly experiences.

PEC’s year-round calendar of local events, festivals and concerts includes the Prince Edward County Jazz Festival, Countylicious, Maple in the

County, and Firelight Lantern Festival. Guided winery tours with wine tasting and food pairing are also available year-round.

‘PEC is really starting to bubble up’

PEC offers a peaceful haven for those who just want to get away from it all, enjoy quality time together and soak in the relaxing, unhurried pace of life amidst the tranquility of nature. Houle says that while most small towns tend to be limited in terms of one or two notable attractions, PEC has multiple, offering many of the conveniences and hospitality of a big city while maintaining its famous small-town charm.

“PEC is really starting to bubble up,”says Houle, a PEC resident for the past nine years. “Given its welcoming atmosphere, over the past decade many talented creatives from all walks of life have moved here permanently, adding to the cultural richness and arts scene. More restaurants, wineries, and hotels have opened.

“Here you can find all the ingredients a traveller looks for, whether traveling for leisure or business, as an individual, in a group, or as a family. It truly is a hidden gem with something for everyone – and those who have experienced PEC often return.”