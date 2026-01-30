Where to dine for Valentine’s Day in Ottawa

Love is in the air with Valentine’s Day fast approaching, but don’t worry: you don’t need to go far if you’re looking for a cozy or romantic date night with your significant other — or perhaps a fun dinner out with friends.

Westboro

Gezellig has become something of a neighbourhood institution for date nights. Its name means “cozy” in Dutch, and that philosophy carries through from the warm wood interior to a menu built around thoughtful comfort food.

Known for creative small plates and elegant mains, Gezellig often leans into seasonal ingredients. Previous Valentine’s menus have featured multi-course tasting options, giving couples an easy dining experience with variety. Signature dishes like slow-braised beef, delicate fish preparations, and rich house-made desserts make it ideal for lingering over candlelight.

Fratelli Westboro brings a livelier, upscale-Italian energy. Sleek décor, an open kitchen, and a long bar make it popular for both dinner and pre- or post-meal cocktails.

The menu highlights classic Italian flavours with a modern twist — fresh pastas, wood-fired pizzas, and beautifully plated mains. Sharing a burrata starter or splitting a tiramisu feels tailor-made for Valentine’s Day.

For couples who prefer something more casual but still elevated, Lexington Smokehouse & Bar offers warm Southern-inspired cooking.

The restaurant opened in 2018 by a group of men who wanted to share their love of North Carolina with Ottawa. The menu includes a variety of BBQ platters, sandwiches, and starter options.

Union Local 613 remains one of Ottawa’s most beloved neighbourhood dining rooms.

Its mission centres on showcasing Canadian ingredients in inventive ways, blending rustic flavours with fine-dining presentation. The candlelit heritage building and attentive service give Union an unmistakably romantic atmosphere. House-made charcuterie, braised meats, and elegant desserts lend themselves to sharing courses over a slow evening.

Rounding out the neighbourhood, Pure Kitchen Westboro is a strong choice for plant-based couples or anyone seeking lighter fare.

Colourful bowls, creative cocktails, and shareable plates make it easy to build a fun, modern date night — proof that Valentine’s doesn’t have to mean heavy food or white tablecloths.

Wellington West and Hintonburg

Petit Bill’s Bistro is a long-standing Wellington West favourite. With French bistro classics, generous portions, and a lively dining room, it offers a romantic-but-unpretentious setting. Steak frites, escargot, and crème brûlée are the kind of timeless dishes that never go out of Valentine’s fashion.

The local eatery has been a staple since 2007 when it was born from family values and memories the owners have from growing up in a house where family and friends gathered.

Nearby, Supply and Demand delivers Italian influence in a modern minimalist space.

With a strong focus on handmade pasta and carefully sourced ingredients, it’s a favourite among food lovers. Their tasting menus — often offered around special occasions — make Valentine’s planning easy while still feeling bespoke.

For a slightly more casual but still date-worthy option, Hintonburg Public House provides craft beer, cocktails, and comfort food in a lively neighbourhood setting. It’s perfect for couples who want a festive atmosphere without the formality.

And for those seeking something intimate and understated, Bar Lupulus blends a Belgian-inspired beer list with a refined food menu. You can start your meal off with a charcuterie board and end with a main course such as wild boar, duck, or BC black cod.

Little Italy

Giovanni’s Snack Bar & Pizzeria is practically a rite of passage. The café-bar is modelled after the classic Italian snack bars of Italy.

“Giovanni’s has been the cornerstone of fine Italian coffee in the heart of Ottawa since 1965, a unique gem conveniently located on Booth Street,” its website reads. “We use the best Italian coffee beans to ensure that each guest receives nothing but the very best that Italy has to offer. Whether you’re in the mood for an espresso or a macchiato, we guarantee you the best quality coffee in Ottawa.”

For a more refined experience, Dreamland Café is often at the top of the list. It brings a “fresh spin” to classic Italian recipes, per its website, with an evolving menu each year. There are plenty of pastas to choose from including some vegan options.

La Roma offers contemporary Italian in a stylish, modern setting. It has been in business for over 30 years and makes all of its sauces, breads, vinaigrettes, jams and pastas in-house.

If Italian isn’t your thing, EVOO Greek Kitchen brings Mediterranean flair to Preston Street. Shareable platters, grilled meats, seafood, and dramatic presentation make it a high-energy Valentine’s option for couples who love big flavours and a lively atmosphere.

Chinatown

Mekong Restaurant has long been known for its expansive menu of Cantonese, Vietnamese, and Thai dishes. Rice paper shrimp rolls, ginger-green onion seafood dishes, and fragrant noodle plates make it a relaxed but flavour-packed date option.

Just a few doors down on Booth St, New Mee Fung is a Chinatown classic for Vietnamese comfort food. Known for pho, vermicelli bowls, and grilled meat dishes, it’s simple, satisfying, and deeply familiar to neighbourhood regulars.

For classic Chinese comfort dishes, Jadeland Restaurant has been a long-standing Somerset staple. Its menu leans toward Cantonese-style stir-fries, noodle dishes, and seafood plates, with portions that invite sharing. Live fish and crab are brought to the table for the customers inspection.

Le Poisson Bleu is a seafood restaurant on Somerset that is known for fresh, well-executed seafood dishes and thoughtful wine pairings.

“We age each whole fish as a butcher would a fine cut of meat, and treat it with the same distinct respect,” the restaurant’s website reads. “Our ever-changing chalkboard menu allows us the unique joy to treat you to a new experience every visit.”

Editor’s note: The print version of this article incorrectly listed Petit Bill’s as being in Westboro and Union 613 in Wellington West. We regret the error.