What to see and do in Ottawa throughout December

December is one of my favourite months of the year thanks to all the festive Christmas activities that take place. It is an opportunity to shop locally, spend time with loved ones, and eat some really good food that you can then burn off during your New Year’s fitness resolution.

Here are some fun activities happening in Ottawa throughout the month.

Big Stuff

Nov 25-Dec 7

1233 Wellington St. W

Married comedy duo Matt Baram and Naomi Snieckus invite you to join them as they explore some Big Stuff. Using their unique style of humour, shaped by their time at The Second City and in comedy clubs around the world, Baram and Snieckus debate the sentimental power of objects. She wants to keep everything. He wants to throw it all away! Is she a pack rat? Is he a monster? This hilarious and highly addictive couple wants you to decide. Tickets are between $30-$58

gctc.ca/2526-season

Kid Koala’s The Storyville Mosquito

Dec 3-6

National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin St

What if a young mosquito left his small town to pursue his musical dreams in the big city? Montreal’s scratch DJ, graphic novelist and director, Kid Koala, has created a theatrical cinema experience telling the story of a humble mosquito with dreams of superstardom. Leaving his small-town home, Mosquito hopes to play clarinet in one of the greatest jazz bands of all time. Watch him flit, falter, and find his footing in the big city. Tickets starting at $31

nac-cna.ca/en/event/38317

Nutcracker – Canada’s Royal Winnipeg Ballet with the NAC Orchestra

Dec 3-7

National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin St

The many cultural references in this beloved Canadian-themed production are sure to bring a smile to viewers’ faces. A hockey game on a frozen pond, RCMP officers battling the evil Mouse King on Parliament Hill, a few nods to the Hudson’s Bay Company — all the elements are in place for this fabulous holiday tradition. When the clock strikes midnight, Clara will fall in love with her dashing Nutcracker and find herself on a storybook journey into the heart of a fairy tale. Tickets range from $31 to $138.

nac-cna.ca/en/event/38367

The Nutcracker presented by Les Petits Ballets

Dec 5-6

Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe, 101 Centrepointe Dr

Witness the classic story of Clara and her festive adventures after she receives a Nutcracker on Christmas Eve. From battles of mice and toy soldiers, to whirling snowflakes, joyful sweets, and everything in-between. Ticket prices range from $22 to $29.

meridiancentrepointe.com/en/nutcracker-les-petits-ballets

Ottawa Santa Shuffle

Dec 6

Lansdowne Park

Every year, the Santa Shuffle brings passionate individuals from across the country to support vulnerable Canadians and the work of The Salvation Army.

Stittsville Parade of Lights

Dec 6

6:00 p.m.

Stittsville Main Street

A community favourite, drawing thousands of spectators along the Stittsville Main Street parade route as dozens of beautifully decorated community floats set the tone for Santa’s much anticipated arrival at the end of the parade. Merrymakers are encouraged to stay for the lighting of Village Square Park, and to share in some hot chocolate, cookies, and a visit with Santa immediately following the parade.

www.stittsvilleva.com/parade/

Paskong Pinoy sa Ottawa – Filipino Christmas in Ottawa

Dec 7

National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin St

The Philippine Centre Canada (PCC), in partnership with the National Arts Centre, invites you once again to join us for a festive holiday market – the Filipino way! Shop for holiday goodies and gifts made by local Filipino businesses and artisans, learn how to make a parol (lantern), and enjoy listening to Filipino Christmas carols. Admission is free.

nac-cna.ca/en/event/39898

Originals Christmas Craft Sale

Dec 10 – 14, 2025

EY Centre, 4899 Uplands Dr

Visit over 200 of Canada’s best artists, artisans and designers with innovative displays and contemporary designs at this handmade marketplace. Plus, attend this in-person event to meet and learn from Canada’s makers and creatives from across the country.

originalsshow.ca/

Disney’s The Muppet Christmas Carol, Live in Concert

Dec. 11-13

National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin St

The National Arts Centre Orchestra presents Disney’s The Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert featuring a screening of the film while the musical score is performed live by the orchestra! The Muppets perform Charles Dickens’s classic holiday tale, with Kermit the Frog playing Bob Cratchit, the put-upon clerk of stingy Ebenezer Scrooge (Michael Caine). Gonzo, as Dickens, narrates the story with the help of Rizzo the Rat. The film also features Miss Piggy as Emily Cratchit, Fozzie Bear as Fozziwig, and Robin the Frog as Tiny Tim. Presented in English with French subtitles. Tickets are $31.

nac-cna.ca/en/event/38421

Jingle Jazz

Dec. 13

2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

LabO Theatre, 60 Waller St

Step into the sparkle of the season with live jazz, dazzling circus acts, and holiday cheer all wrapped into one unforgettable show! Tickets are between $42 and $52.87

www.cirquonscient.com/

Sisters Matsumoto

Dec 17-20

The Gladstone Theatre, 910 Gladstone Ave

In postwar California, three sisters navigate identity, loss, and the enduring shadow of their father’s legacy. Tickets range from $21 to $71

tgti.na.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/19308

Hogmanay Ceilidh 2025

Dec. 31

Blessed Sacrament Hall, 194 Fourth Ave

Celebrate Hogmanay – a Scottish New Year’s tradition! Join the lively celebration rooted in Scottish history, with great music, dancing, delicious food and drinks, and a warm, friendly atmosphere. Tickets are $81 for adults and free for children under 12.

ottscot.ca/blether/2025/10/7/hogmanay-ceilidh-2025-from-the-streets-of-edinburgh

Throughout the holidays

Christmas at Mādahòkì

Until Dec 28

Mādahòkì Farm, 4420 West Hunt Club Rd

Mādahòkì Farm celebrates the holiday season with Indigenous-inspired programming, including the Trail of Lights & Traditions, cultural storytelling, and music. Shop the Indigenous Craft Market, take part in hands-on workshops, and enjoy family-friendly activities like Breakfast with Santa and barnyard visits. Fireside bannock, hot drinks, and over 60 Marketplace vendors add to the festive atmosphere. Private group dining and holiday feasts are also available for a unique seasonal experience.

madahoki.ca/christmas/

Alight at Night

Until Jan. 2

Upper Canada Village, 13740 County Rd 2, Morrisburg

This all-ages event invites you to unwind in a 19th-century village lit by over a million lights. Enjoy activity stations and visit St. Nicolas, stop by the sound and light show as the lights dance to your favorite holiday music. Ride the free miniature train, make dinner reservations at Willard’s Hotel or grab a seat at the Harvest Barn. Add this enchanting experience to your trip and make memories that will last a lifetime!

uppercanadavillage.com/event/alight-at-night/

Magic of Lights

Until Jan 3

Wesley Clover Parks, 401 Corkstown Rd

Experience the dazzling Magic of Lights drive-through display this winter. Lined with two kilometers of sparkling LED light displays, this event is great for the whole family to safely enjoy from the comfort of your car. Tickets are between $31 and $36.

magicoflights.com/locations/ottawa-on/

Butterflies at the Canadian Museum of Nature. Photo by Charlie Senack.

Butterflies in Flight

Until Jan 4

Canadian Museum of Nature, 240 McLeod St

Step into a tropical paradise where over 100 live butterflies glide through lush greenery. Marvel at stunning species such as the blue morpho, swallowtails, and monarchs as pupae from Costa Rica and the Philippines transform into these beautiful creatures. Tickets are $17.10 for students under 13 or seniors over 64. Adult admission is $21.60

nature.ca/en/visit-us/whats-on/listing/butterflies-in-flight/

Winter Wander down Sparks Street

Until Jan. 5

Stroll beneath sparkling lights, explore holiday-themed installations, and capture memorable moments. It’s like walking in a Winter Wander-land!

Trees of Hope for CHEO

Until Jan. 6

Fairmont Château Laurier, 1 Rideau St

Experience in-person or take a virtual tour of the beautifully decorated Christmas trees in the Fairmont Château Laurier halls, then vote for your favourite. Proceeds towards the Trees of Hope event support the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario.