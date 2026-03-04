What to do in Ottawa this March 

Spring is almost here and Ottawa is reawakening with activities after a long winter. From St. Patrick’s Day activities to Easter celebrations, here is a list of things you can do around the city over the next couple of weeks.

Blood Relations

March 4-14

Gladstone Theatre, 910 Gladstone Ave.

This riveting psychological murder mystery is based on the true story of Lizzie Borden, who may or may not have killed her own blood relations in Fall River, Mass., in 1893. The murder remains unsolved. Regular tickets are $42.

thegladstone.ca/shows/blood-relations/

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

March 7

Downtown Ottawa

Celebrate Irish pride in Ottawa with the 2026 St. Patrick’s Day Parade, transforming downtown into a vibrant sea of shamrocks, music and community spirit. Families, performers and local groups come together for an unforgettable afternoon of pageantry, marching from the Supreme Court of Canada along Wellington Street, up Sussex Drive and concluding in the lively ByWard Market.

ByWard Beerfest

March 6-7

Lowertown Brewery, 73 York St.

Join in the fun at the Lowertown Brewery, located in the vibrant ByWard Market, for a night of beer-filled fun and excitement. Get ready to indulge in a variety of craft beers, delicious food and live entertainment! Each ticket includes four five-ounce samples of our Rotating Taps.

Tickets are $6.66.

eventbrite.ca/e/byward-beerfest-2026-tickets-1982832926660

Mammoth

March 7

Hard Rock Ottawa Hotel & Casino, 4837 Albion Rd.

GRAMMY Award-nominated musician Wolfgang Van Halen brings his solo project Mammoth to the stage with unmatched energy and musical mastery. Known for his proficiency across drums, bass, keys and guitar, Van Halen delivers arena-size hooks and powerful vocals that set Mammoth apart in today’s rock scene. Audiences can expect a commanding performance showcasing his skill, creativity and distinctive sound. Tickets are $68.

ticketmaster.ca/mammoth-the-end-tour-ottawa-ontario-03-07-2026/event/3100637BD06F9FA2

A Street Photography Series

March 7

National Gallery of Canada, 380 Sussex Dr., and SPAO, 77 Pamilla St.

Explore the art of street photography in a dynamic three-part series inspired by the exhibition Camera and the City. Presented with the SPAO: Photographic Arts Centre, the series offers a tour of the exhibition, a ByWard Market photo walk and a photo critique session. Attend one, two or all three events to engage creatively with the urban landscape. A unique opportunity for photography enthusiasts of all levels.

gallery.ca/whats-on/calendar/a-street-photography-series

Seedy Saturday Ottawa

March 7

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Emmanuel United Church, 691 Smyth Rd.

Swap seeds, shop local vendors and get expert gardening tips. Enjoy talks on water management, bird-friendly yards and more. Meet fellow green thumbs, support local artisans and savour local bites. Free admission and parking.

justfood.ca/community-gardening-network/seed-saving-projects-and-events/seedysaturdayottawa/

International Film Festival of Ottawa

March 11-22

Canadian Film Institute, 2 Daly Ave.

This year’s Festival provides cinephiles with an eclectic mix of films that have won awards and made waves in the international film circuit over the past year. In IFFO’s Official Selection, programmers curated 22 Canadian and international feature films and select a new Canadian short film to accompany each feature screening. Other film programs in the Festival include the established CFI series Canadian Masters, getting in-depth discussions with some of Canada’s greatest and most prolific filmmakers, and IFFO series The Gaze, which brings the audience into the discussion about diverse representation on screen. IFFO’s industry conferences address emerging and mid-level film professionals at Screen Summit and examine issues of preservation, restoration, distribution and exhibition at SAVE AS.

iffo.ca/

Great Bowls of Fire

March 14

4 to 6 p.m.

Glebe Community Centre, 175 Third Ave.

Select a beautiful hand-crafted pottery bowl, then choose your favourite soup and breads from some of Ottawa’s best restaurants and bakeries for a delicious take-home meal. Tickets are $58.

ottawaguildofpotters.ca/events-great-bowls-of-fire/

East Coast Experience

March 14

7 p.m.

Bronson Centre, 211 Bronson Ave.

Get ready for one of Ottawa’s biggest St. Patrick’s Day concerts. East Coast Experience takes over the Bronson Centre for a high-energy night of Celtic and East Coast tunes. This 19+ event promises an unforgettable night of music and celebration. Tickets are $30 and up.

bronsoncentremusictheatre.com/events/event/east-coast-experience-2/

Ottawa Nostalgia & Collectible Show

March 15

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nepean Sportsplex, 1701 Woodroffe Ave.

More than 50 top dealers exhibit on over 100 tables packed with interesting, hard-to-find memorabilia. Dealers include Ed Locke, former appraiser from the Antique Roadshow, Ken Aubrey filmed with his store on Canadian Pickers and Doug Stroud filmed on Pawnathon Canada.

antique-shows.ca/nostalgia.HTML

BL_NK

March 17-29

Great Canadian Theatre Company (GCTC), 1233 Wellington St. W

For years, Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour was unable to leave his country, so he developed a stagecraft that allowed his plays to travel without him. Each night a new performer will take on his play full of blanks, opening a script they’ve never seen before. Their performance transforms the script into a story machine to share the life of the playwright, the performer and an audience member. Soleimanpour’s show invites us to experience how we shape our ideas about people through the stories we tell. Shout, laugh, gasp and collaborate with fellow audience members to write a story that is unique to the people assembled and will never be repeated.

gctc.ca/shows/blnk

Ottawa Home and Garden Show

March 19-22

EY Centre, 4899 Uplands Dr.

A vibrant marketplace where you can shop for home-related products and services, experience stunning displays to help inspire your next home project, connect with industry experts and enjoy informative presentations from renowned local and international home professionals. Tickets are $11 for seniors or children and $12 for adults.

ottawahomeshow.com/

Art of Murder

March 26-April 4

Gladstone Theatre, 910 Gladstone Ave.

Set in the secluded home of eccentric painters Jack and Annie Brooks, Art of Murder weaves a twisting tale of deception, ambition and betrayal. When their art dealer pays a visit one fateful evening, plans are set in motion that lead to shocking revelations and a wickedly entertaining game of cat and mouse. Filled with razor-sharp dialogue, unexpected turns and a deliciously macabre sense of humour, Art of Murder promises a theatrical experience you won’t forget. Regular tickets are $42.

thegladstone.ca/shows/art-of-murder/

EASTER ACTIVITIES

Easter Egg Hunt at Stanley’s Olde Maple Lane Farm

March 28-29

Stanley’s Olde Maple Lane Farm, 2452 Yorks Corners Rd., Edwards, Ont.

The Easter Bunny’s Helpers need YOUR help! They were having too much fun tasting the sweet maple sap and lost all of their eggs! Hop aboard the tractor-drawn wagon for a ride out to the sugarbush where you will hunt through the bush in search of the lost eggs. If you find any, make sure to add them to your basket. Once you have returned the eggs to the bunnies, they will reward you for your help!

stanleysfarm.com/family-fun/easter-egg-hunt/

Easter Egg Hunt at Valleyview Little Animal Farm

April 3-6

Valleyview Little Animal Farm, 4750 Fallowfield Rd.

Partake in this annual Easter Egg Hunt while enjoying the company of a wide variety of animals and birds up close, such as alpacas to zebus, goats to geese.

valleyviewlittleanimalfarm.com/

Carp Farmers’ Easter Market

April 4

8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Carp Fairgrounds, 3790 Carp Rd.

Celebrate spring at the Carp Farmers’ Market’s Easter Market! Free parking and admission make it a day of fun for the whole family!

carpfarmersmarket.ca/markets/easter-market-april-4/

Metcalfe Farmers’ Easter Market

April 4

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Metcalfe Community Centre and Larry Robinson Arena, 2785 8th Line Rd.

Enjoy free entry and parking as you explore over 45 local producers. Browse fresh veggies, fruits, honey, maple syrup, oils, hot sauces, home décor, preserves, baked goods and prepared foods. Don’t miss out on beautiful jewelry, soaps and candles.

metcalfefm.com/