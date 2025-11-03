Westboro Village holiday gift guide

*Article sponsored by Westboro BIA*

For someone who’s a little bookish

You know the person. They are wishing they could curl up with a book half-way through the workday ready to escape back into their fantastical, fictional world. Westboro Books carries new releases, chart-topping novels, and everything in between. There’s something for book lovers of all ages including accessories and gift items. Or, wrap up a gift card and give them an excuse to go book shopping.

For the at-home chef and foodie

They’ve probably already picked out their next recipe to try, or get excited about a new kitchen gadget to use. Step into Kitchenalia for a chef’s dream and find the perfect apron, knife, seasonings, or bakeware like this Everyday Pan from Le Creuset in Artichoke.

Create a foodie forward basket of bites off the pantry shelf at The Piggy Market. Look for locally roasted coffee, pickled vegetables like these locally made Top Shelf Preserves Carrots, and Ontario-made mustards.

For the entrepreneur

They are building their business and filling their calendar with meetings, appointments and emails. Help them stay organized with a planner or notebook at The Village Quire with a unique design like this Shakespeare inspired 12-month agenda. Add a pen, or two, or six, to finish the gift.

At Fjällräven, a useful and stylish laptop bag will help them when on-the-go catching the O-Train, biking to work, or travelling. This backpack style comes in over a dozen colours.

For the pet parent

You want to spoil an amazing person in your life, and their pet as well. We don’t blame you. Check out Masters N Dogs for gifts to delight fur-friends and their owners. A wide variety of food and treats are available, as well as toys and needed items like Canadian-made leashes. A seasonal design would be fitting.

For the jewellery lover

Silver and gold decorations on anybody makes the season bright. The fashion icon and jewellery lover in your life needs a statement piece like this black onyx mood necklace at Bluboho. Lean into the season with a sterling-silver snowflake necklace from Magpie Jewellery.

For the person who needs more pampering

Simplify a loved one’s self-care routine by insisting they prioritize time for themselves. Pick up a gift card to Westboro Infinity Nails for a manicure or pedicure, or pamper them with a UH Head Spa & Body Massage experience so they can melt away stress before or after the busy holiday season.

For the little ones dreaming of sugar plums

When looking for a gift for the littlest ones in your life, turn to Kazka Toys to find a unique, won’t-find-in-a-big-box-store option; the whimsy of Maileg toys, the Micro Scooter and accessories, and wooden playtoys. And yes, there are Jellycats, like Ricky Rain Frog, a gift that has no age limit.

For the one with the sweet tooth

‘Tis the season of sweets so why not give something indulgent. Wrap up cookies or cupcakes from Batter Up Bakery, Macarons of the season at Quelque Chose, or a pan of squares like this brownie tin by Strawberry Blonde Bakery, a nut-free, vegan, kosher, gluten free bakery.

For the memory maker

Not everything needs to come in packages, boxes or bags. Gift an experience that creates memories to last a lifetime. Gift cards are available at Flight Centre, or get tickets to an upcoming Broadway Across Canada Show like Clue or Mamma Mia!

For the elegant host

The host in your life is ready to open their door to their holiday party with a welcome beverage and plated canapes. Set them up with barware and cordials at Split Tree Cocktail Co. like a pair of old fashioned or coupe glasses with intricate etching and designs paired with their orange slices.

Every wishlist can be fulfilled at Westboro Village. Enjoy a shopping trip for yourself, cross off your holiday to-dos, and share in the generosity of the season.