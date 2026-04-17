Westboro gardens part of this year’s Abbotsford Garden Tour

By Julie Ireton

Christine Edmond’s Westboro garden is naturalistic, but that doesn’t mean she’s just letting meadow weeds grow wild. Her plot is well curated and maintained to attract birds, bees and the envious, novice gardeners taking part in Abbotsford at the Glebe Centre’s annual garden tour.

This year’s tour is set for Saturday June 20, and will feature a dozen private gardens in the Glebe and Westboro, with proceeds from the $35 tickets going to programs for seniors at Abbotsford, the old, stone farm houseacross from Lansdowne Park.

- Advertisement -

“The tour is self-guided and ticket holders are provided with the garden addresses and may visit them in any order and at their own pace during tour hours,” said Pat Goyeche, Abbotsford’s coordinator of community programs. “ Volunteers and garden hosts will be in each garden to welcome visitors and answer questions.”

For Edmonds, it’s an opportunity to showcase the hard work, care and research that went into developing her outdoor space. Her large, corner lot went through its metamorphosis after construction on her street in 2020.

“Esthetics were important to me,” said Edmonds. “It’s reminiscent of a meadow, but the edges are tidy, good geometrics around the garden.”

Christine Edmond’s Westboro garden attracts birds and bees.

Her goal of a garden that supports pollinators without looking “wild”, was recognized by the Ottawa Horticultural Society and its ‘pollinator garden award’.

On June 20, she plans to be outside all day to answer questions.

The garden tour tickets include a printed guide and map, opportunities to learn from knowledgeable gardeners at each site, a plantable wildflower seed paper wristband for garden entry, and complimentary refreshments at sponsor locations.

John Szczepaniak, an Ottawa landscape architect, is also offering up a complimentary garden design consultation to a lucky Garden Tour ticketholder who wins the draw.

For Szczepaniak, the tour will highlight his design work in a Westboro client’s backyard.

- Advertisement -

“It’s a beautiful pocket garden,” said Szczepaniak. “Property sizes and gardens keep getting smaller and this shows that even with small spaces, you can create something beautiful.”

Rob and Laura Brandon have been cultivating their Glebe garden since 1993.

Since 1993, Rob and Laura Brandon have been cultivating their uniquely large lot in the Glebe.

The Brandon’s garden has been influenced by visits to Europe and Japan and features a small pond with water lilies.

With a large maple at the back of their space, shade plants thrive. But the most notable addition is a large, Italian sculpture.

“It was 3D printed from marble dust,” said Rob. “It was made in Italy, was flown to Vancouver…and was brought to Ottawa on a truck and set on a foundation in our garden.”

Tickets for the Abbotsford Garden Tour are on sale now. Do a search for Abbotsford Garden Tour or the Glebe Centre website: https://glebecentre.ca/programs/abbotsford-garden-tour/

This event is made possible through the work of many volunteers and the support of community members, and business sponsors.

Abbotsford is your Seniors Active Living Centre for Adults 55+. It houses the community programs and services of The Glebe Centre Inc., a charitable, not-for-profit, organization which includes a 254 bed long term care home. Find out more about our services by dropping by 950 Bank Street (the old stone house) Mon- Fri 9-4 pm, telephoning 613-230-5730 or by checking out all of The Glebe Centre facilities, community programs and services on our website www.glebecentre.ca