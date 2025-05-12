Wellington West’s Flock Boutique celebrates 20 years

It was 2005 when Bridget Remai first got the idea to open Flock Boutique. The local jeweller met business partner Christina Ballhorn who made handbags. It seemed like a perfect time to open a shop that was strictly Canadian.

”We thought, wouldn’t it be great if there was a store where our jewelry wasn’t put right next to all this factory-made jewelry from China where the price is different and the styles are more unique,” recalled Remai. “Our focus is mostly clothing so we have pants, tops, skirts, but we also have a lot of jewelry, some bags and a pretty robust gift room.”

According to the business mission statement, Flock Boutique believes in “ethical production and sustainable fashion.” It carries the work of over 100 independent Canadian designers and makers.

The store first opened in the ByWard Market and then moved into Wellington West five years later. This year Flock Boutique is celebrating its 20th anniversary. It comes at a time when there is more of an emphasis on Canadian-made goods than ever.

Friction between Canada and the U.S. over tariffs has meant consumers are paying attention where they put their money. In grocery stores, products are being labelled with tags stating where the fruits and vegetables were grown. There have been boycotts of products made across the border. Remai said it’s been good for business.

“For the last 20 years we’ve been standing on our soap box, trying to convince people to purchase local. We have a lot of loyal customers, but we’ve had more new customers in the last month than we can really remember in recent history,” she said.

It hasn’t always been an easy model to follow. There are difficulties finding manufacturers in Canada — even for producers who live here. It can be more expensive and also more difficult to find quantity in goods.

”In Canada, we have a great minimum wage. But that costs more and a lot of our designers are actually also having fabric made for them in Canada. The cost of the raw material is higher. But we’re willing to go through all that because keeping a manufacturing sector in Canada is really important to us,” said Remai.