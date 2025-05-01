Wellington West launches campaign to fight against U.S. tariffs

By Aicha Chamor

Wellington West’s entrepreneurs have seized the threat of tariffs as an opportunity to champion Canadian imports.

After the U.S. imposed steep tariffs of 25 per cent on Canadian exports and 10 per cent on energy products, Trump sparked a national crisis, leading to frustration among Canadians and a movement to boycott American goods.

- Advertisement -

In response to the trade war, Aron Slipacoff, executive director of the Wellington West BIA, envisioned the “Shop Canadian” campaign to bolster support for local businesses facing the challenges of tariffs.

“We originally had a spring campaign that was planned to promote our neighborhood as a one-stop shopping neighborhood,” said Slipacoff. “However, when the threat of tariffs started, I thought that hundreds of Canadian flags all up and down the streets on the light poles would be a way to get everybody’s attention.”

The campaign is hard to miss, with over 100 vibrant street banners along a 2.1-kilometer stretch of Wellington Street West. In addition, eye-catching posters adorn local store windows, and new gateway signs welcome visitors to the area.

Many businesses in Wellington West, from charming boutique retailers to beloved family-owned eateries, have already faced significant challenges in recent years. They’ve been navigating the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation, and decreased foot traffic due to nearby federal office vacancies.

- Advertisement - Roofs of Steel Welcome to Roofs of Steel, Ottawa’s ultimate spot for expert metal roofing services offered at the lowest price possible. Our metal roofs last decades... Your dollar goes far at the new Habitat for Humanity ReStore *This article is sponsored by Habitat for Humanity* The grand opening of the new Habitat for Humanity ReStore is set for Sunday, Dec. 8,...

“Anytime your business is relying on goods from the States and then you have to pass on a 25 per cent tariff to your customers, it’s going to create a problem,” said Slipacoff. “We’re asking Ottawa/Gatineau residents to think twice about going to American stores at American-owned malls, to reconsider their next Amazon purchase, and instead visit a Canadian store in Wellington West.”

A map of Canada in the window of Wellington West’s World of Maps. Photo by Charlie Senack.

One of the businesses navigating the impact of tariffs is Thyme & Again, which had previously sourced some of its ingredients from the United States.

“These changes have certainly impacted our cost structure,” said Jeniffer Quinlan, the general manager of Thyme & Again. “But we’ve turned this challenge into an opportunity to focus even more on supporting Canadian vendors.”

In a bold reaction to the shifting landscape, the store rebranded their Americano coffee to Canadiano on the menu, embracing a trend that emerged following the tariff decisions.

- Advertisement -

Quinlan noted that customers are highly engaged with this initiative. “People are really enjoying that we’re making it very clear where things come from.” She said that sourcing locally is not just a smart business strategy.

“We want our customers to feel great about enjoying our food, not just because it’s delicious, but because it resonates with our community values,” said Quinlan.

Jane Berry, the owner of Blueprint Home, which has been selling local furniture for more than two decades, said that the tariffs have not affected her business. “Since 2020 we’ve been predominantly Canadian-made. We have no furniture from the U.S. We never have,” Berry said.

She sees a wealth of unique benefits in promoting Canadian-made goods.

“The fact [is] that it can be locally made, it’s bench-made, and it allows you to make modifications to some degree,” she said. “If you have any issues going forward, there’s a relatable contact. It’s something that we can serve locally.”

She notices a growing appreciation among customers for locally made products.

“While customers appreciate that products are made and sold locally, I believe the focus will now be more on exploring what options are available in Canada,” said Berry.