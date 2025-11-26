United Way East Ontarioensuring seniors feel holiday sparkle

*This article is sponsored by United Way*

Our communities have more seniors than ever before, and for many who live without connection to family or friends, the holiday season can be tough.

Marsha has lived with a disability her entire life. She’s blind, but that’s never stopped her from living independently. As she’s aged, her health needs have increased, and she’s become surrounded by more people whose job it is to take care of her.

At United Way East Ontario, we understand that, just as critical as that extra level of healthcare is for Marsha, so are meaningful friendships—especially during the holidays.

We also know that when the community comes together to help, we can make a real difference in people’s lives.

Thanks to our partnership with ABLE2: Support for People with Disabilities, Marsha doesn’t have to feel alone this season. Powered by United Way, ABLE2’s Enabling Seniors Through Choice program connects Marsha with someone who wants to spend time with her, not because they have to, but because they care about Marsha’s happiness and want to know how she’s doing.

ABLE2 helped introduce Marsha to Meghan, who is technically a volunteer, but views Marsha as her friend. Meghan invites Marsha to go bowling, swimming, watch Sens games, and step outside her comfort zone.

“I’m happy with the friendship I made with [Meghan], and I enjoy our outings,” says Marsha. “I don’t like to sit around. It helps me come out of my shell and meet other people.”

Meghan says she’s also gained a friend who never forgets her birthday, sings with her, and has become an integral part of her family.

“I think a lot of us have really busy lives with family and friends,” says Meghan. “And some of us take that for granted—how special it is to have people in your life.”

The team at United Way recognizes that preventing loneliness and isolation is key to seniors’ wellbeing.

According to Statistics Canada, nearly 15 per cent of seniors living alone in Ontario live under the poverty line. And when a senior is vulnerable in more ways than one, the challenges they face are even greater. Indigenous seniors, women, newcomers, those who have a disability, or members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community are much more likely to feel isolated or experience poor mental health.

Marsha is just one of many local seniors whose lives have been enriched thanks to the support from our donors.

We work with partners across Prescott-Russell, Ottawa, Lanark County, and Renfrew County to power a network of programs offering positive social connection for seniors, keeping them healthy and active in their homes and communities for longer.

Here’s what that looks like:

• We expand day programs for seniors and caregivers.

• We connect those in rural communities with the transportation they need.

• We improve access to healthy food, basic needs, and mental health supports—things like grief and bereavement care, technology training, counselling, and more.

Ontario’s senior population is growing. These local services are a lifeline for so many as the need for community-based support is becoming increasingly important.

United in hope, we can ensure that more seniors like Marsha have the support and companionship they need to live full, connected lives.

This holiday season, your donation to United Way East Ontario will bring joy to those who need it most in your community.