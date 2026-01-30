Three people charged after first homicide of the year in Carlington

Ottawa police have publicly named the individual who died in a Carlington area homicide earlier this week.

Officers say that 28-year-old Shawn Challis-Eatough from Brantford, Ontario, was the man who lost his life in the incident that took place at an Ottawa Community Housing property.

The Ottawa Police were called to the 1400 block of Mayview Avenue on Jan. 28 after reports of a stabbing in the area. When emergency crews arrived, they found a man suffering critical injuries. Police attempted life-saving measures at the scene before paramedics transported him to a hospital. He later died from his injuries.

In connection with the investigation, authorities initially charged Anthony Meredith, 19, of Kitchener, and 41-year-old Steve Vivian of Ottawa with second-degree murder.

Selina Rose O’Quinn, 41, was later also charged with second-degree murder.

This marks the first homicide in Ottawa so far in 2026, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the OPS Homicide Unit.