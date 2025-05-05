Top security tips for renters

If you’re a renter, your landlord should be looking after certain aspects of security and safety. But there are plenty of easy, affordable things you can do to make your home even more secure against thieves, accidents and other dangers.

Warding off burglars

Start by always locking windows and doors when you leave your home, even for just a few minutes. According to a survey of burglars reported by Forbes Home, 42 per cent entered homes through unlocked windows and 39 per cent through unlocked doors.

Installing a security system inside your rental unit or home could help deter burglars. Wireless systems that don’t require drilling in walls are available online and through security companies.

Got a big screen TV, a new gaming console or other valuable items easily seen from outside your home? Draw the curtains or lower the blinds, especially at night when bright interior lights spotlight your home’s contents.

Use timers to turn a radio and lights off and on when you’re away. A light or TV left on all the time as a “deterrent” to burglars could tip them off that the property is actually empty.

Avoid publicly posting on social media about your vacation or other away-from-home plans and keep your holiday photos and videos off the internet until you get home: it’s too easy for photos to get into the public sphere where burglars may be watching for opportunities.

For more on safeguarding your home from burglars, check Community Safety and Crime Prevention at ottawapolice.ca.

Protecting against fire, electrical surges & personal danger

Never leave the kitchen if something is cooking on the stove. Unattended cooking is one of the leading causes of home fires in Canada, according to the Canadian Red Cross. Keep a fire extinguisher in or near the kitchen.

Renting in an apartment building? Make sure you know where the emergency exits are in case a fire or other emergency forces you to get out quickly.

Your rental building may already have surge protection built into the electrical system to protect electronic devices, appliances and other items from voltage spikes caused by lightning strikes and other events. Regardless, protecting sensitive items like computers and televisions with individual surge protectors is a good idea because systems are fallible. Individual surge protectors should be replaced every three to five years.

You don’t want to spend your life worrying that you’re about to be mugged, but common sense dictates that you take precautions, especially at night. Avoid dark areas around your building, be watchful in parking lots and have your entrance key in your hand before you arrive at the front door so you don’t have to fumble in your purse or pocket.

If you are renting in a building where you feel there’s inadequate exterior lighting or other dangers, ask the property manager to correct them. You may have to advocate a bit and get other tenants on your side, but everyone benefits from a safe living environment.

More security tips for renters

Tenant’s insurance is an inexpensive way to protect against losses from theft, fire or other causes, yet — according to a survey by ratehub.ca — fewer than 50 per cent of Canadian renters carry it.

Costs for tenant insurance can start at less than $20 a month, depending on factors like the premises and type of coverage.

Remember to keep a current inventory of your possessions in case you need to make an insurance claim following a break-in, fire or other catastrophe.

Your landlord also has obligations to ensure the safety and security of your rental home. They include installing and maintaining smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors and ensuring locks, appliances and mechanical systems are in working order.

Anita Murray and Patrick Langston are the co-founders of AllThingsHome.ca, Ottawa’s go-to resource for homeowners and homebuyers.