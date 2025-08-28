This new Ottawa lookout offers historical teachings and best views of the city

As the sun sets over the Ottawa River casting a golden hue over the city’s skyline, visitors at the recently reopened Kiewki Point pause for a moment of quiet reflection.

Beyond the breathtaking views, the land pays homage to Canada’s past Indigenous culture.

The site, formally known as Nepean Point, recently reopened after a $45-million multi-year revitalization project. It was renamed Kiweki, which is an Algonquin word meaning “to return to one’s homeland.”

Its aim is to honour “the site, river and the territory, which continue to support the integrity of the Algonquin Anishinābeg culture and values of its livelihood,” reads a sign when you first enter the park.

A statue of explorer Samuel de Champlain, which once stood prominently atop the hill since its unveiling in 1915. now sits in a different location along the walking path. Also gone is his three-metre-high stone pedestal. The former site is now a grove of pine trees with lots of seating.

A statue of explorer Samuel de Champlain now stands at a less prominent spot. Photo by Charlie Senack.

Another model of “Anishinabe Scout” or “Zibi Annini” — which used to sit at the base of Champlain’s Statue but was moved to Major’s Hills Park over a decade ago — is back in its own part of Kiweki Point. It’s positioned in a way that symbolizes scouting over the river to the north.

“At the heart of this transformation is the wisdom, generosity and leadership of the Algonquin Nation,” said Norm Odjick, director general of the Algonquin Anishinabeg Nation Tribal Council. “Our many voices have guided every step of this process, and this space stands as a reflection of our culture, stories and enduring presence.”

Along the edge of the hill are sculptures of animals that one could easily spot near the Ottawa River. One example is the Walleye, a fresh-water fish which lives in the Kichi Zibi and the surrounding lakes.

“I worry about the future because I need to swim up the rapids to spawn,” reads a sign next to a sculpture of the fish. “I travel to the same spot every year, but dams make this harder.”

Art installations of animals with plaques sharing their importance line the lookout site. Photo by Charlie Senack.

Next to it is an otter, with a sign reading that their fur is sometimes used in the braids of Algonquin Anishinabeg regalia. “They believe that my fun nature reminds us to always balance work and play,” it reads.

There is also a Wisakedjak — or better known as a Gray Jay — which are considered a good omen in the Algonquin culture, but could also be a sign of danger.

“I remind us that it is in our bravery, resilience, and commitments to one another that we find growth,” a sign says.

The site also now includes the new Pìdàban footbridge which connects Kìwekì Point to neighbouring Major’s Hill Park. The crossing restores a historical pedestrian link that had been cut off for decades.