Things to do in Ottawa this February

For many, February can be one of the toughest months of the year.

We are well over halfway through the winter. The days are cold, and in years like this, it can feel like it never stops snowing.

Whether you are a winter lover or not, there are many ways to make the month much more exciting. Here is a list of events taking place through the urban Ottawa area through the month of February.

Indigenous Experiences – Winterlude Mini Pow Wow

Feb.1

11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Canadian Museum of History, 100 Laurier St

Experience a mini Pow Wow featuring a Grand Entry or opening ceremony, intertribal dances, and performances by invited drum groups, along with dancers of various styles and ages. The event is free.

www.historymuseum.ca/events/indigenous-experiences-mini-pow-wow

The Piano Teacher

Feb. 3-15

Great Canadian Theatre Company (GCTC), 1233 Wellington St. W

Erin, a renowned classical pianist, experiences a devastating family tragedy. Because of this, she finds herself unable to play music or even touch a piano. As she navigates the loss of the life she knew, she begins taking in-home piano lessons from Elaine. Elaine reacquaints Erin with the instrument, giving her new hope for the future. In Erin’s own home, a reconstruction project brings new light and life to the space, and a new relationship. Tickets are between $30 and $58.

www.gctc.ca/2526-season

August: Osage County

Feb. 4-14

Gladstone Theatre, 10 Gladstone Ave

A Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece, August: Osage County is a darkly comic and unflinchingly raw exploration of family dysfunction at its most explosive. When the sharp-tongued, pill-addicted matriarch and her estranged daughters reunite in the sweltering Oklahoma heat, what begins as a tense gathering quickly unravels into a brutal battle of wit, resentment, and long-buried secrets. Regular tickets are $42, or $39 for seniors 65 and over.

thegladstone.ca/shows/august-osage-county/

The Elmdale Book Fear is taking place Feb. 5-8. KT file photo.

Elmdale BookFest 2026

Feb. 5-8

Elmdale Public School, 49 Iona St

Browse a vast selection of second-hand books at BookFest, one of Ottawa’s most anticipated annual book sales. Thousands of titles span every genre, mixing recent releases with well-loved classics, alongside a curated assortment of games, puzzles and DVDs that invite leisurely discovery.

elmdalesc.schoolsites.ca/fundraising-events

BARBEGAZI

Feb. 6-8

ByWard Market neighbourhood, 6 York St

This event is part of Winterlude 2026 and will transform the ByWard Market District into a high-energy winter arena. Expect a weekend with sky-high levels of adrenaline from February 6 to 8, 2026, with ice-cold freestyle snowmobile performances reaching up to 40 feet in the air.

www.byward-market.com/barbegazi-2026

BARBEGAZI is happening as part of Winterlude in the ByWard Market from Feb. 6-8. Provided photo.

Jade Eagleson

Feb. 10

8:00 p.m.

Bronson Music Theatre, 211 Bronson Ave

At just 31 years of age, Jade Eagleson has made quite a mark on the international country music scene. Boasting 335M+ global streams and 130M+ views on YouTube since the debut of his self-titled album (2020), which holds four GOLD-certified and two PLATINUM-certified singles (“Got Your Name On It,” “Count the Ways”). In addition, it earned the title of most globally streamed debut album by an internationally-signed country artist in history. Jade has also landed five #1s at Canadian Country Radio (“Lucky,” “All Night To Figure It Out,” “More Drinkin’ Than Fishin’” feat. Dean Brody, “She Don’t Know,” “Telluride”), three GOLD and one PLATINUM-certified track (“She Don’t Know”) from his sophomore album as well as another two GOLD-certified tracks and one PLATINUM-certified track on his third album Do It Anyway. Tickets range between $41.50 and $144.

admitone.com/events/ottawa/pro/concerts/the-bronson-music-theatre/jade-eagleson/jade-eagleson/689e086faf6c8b1db0762d19

Igloofest Gatineau

Feb. 12-14

Place des Festivals Zibi, 60 Jos-Montferrand St, Gatineau

Get ready to light up the night in your brightest snow suits and show off your best dance moves. With heart-pounding beats and the iconic Parliament building as your backdrop, this is the ultimate winter party you won’t want to miss. Tickets range in price and availability.

billets.gatineau.igloofest.ca/mul/go/ebc6ff26-7f3e-46c5-8778-48d38a795ccf/shop/custom-pack?fac=IGLOOFEST&locale=en-CA&skin=igloofestgat

Thelonious

Feb. 14-15

National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin St

Jazz up your day with three extraordinarily talented musicians who will bring the legendary African-American pianist and composer Thelonious Monk back to life in a spectacular concert at the NAC coupled with unbelievable video animations! Tickets are $15.

nac-cna.ca/en/event/38340

Harbour Fest is ha-pwning at the Nepean Sailing Club on Feb. 15. Provided photo.

Harbour Harvest

Feb. 15

Nepean Sailing Club, 3259 Carling Ave

Join the excitement at Harbour Harvest, a community ice fishing derby supporting local charities! Perfect for all ages and skill levels, this event offers a full day of fun on the ice. Enjoy the Harbour Harvest Pancake Breakfast, sip on free hot chocolate and coffee, and catch live ice safety and rescue demonstrations. Volunteers will be on hand to drill holes, and equipment is available — no fishing license or experience required.

harbourharvest.ca/

Platypus Theatre’s Music Under a Midnight Moon

Feb. 15

3:30 p.m.

National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin St

Magic, music, and wonder abound as two wanderers discover beauty in unexpected places. Prepare for a heartwarming symphonic adventure where magic, music, and imagination shine bright! Join the NAC Orchestra and the internationally acclaimed Platypus Theatre for Music Under a Midnight Moon, a whimsical journey that reveals the beauty of sound in the most unexpected places. Tickets are $15.

nac-cna.ca/en/event/38383

Heritage Day

Feb. 17

12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Ottawa City Hall, 110 Laurier Ave

Celebrate Ottawa’s rich and diverse history on Heritage Day at Ottawa City Hall. Explore exhibits from local museums, historical societies, and heritage organizations, and engage with heritage professionals and volunteers to learn more about the city’s cultural past. The noon ceremony will honour those working to preserve heritage, showcasing traditions and stories — from historic buildings to traditional storytelling — that shape the community and inspire future generations. The event is free.

capitalheritage.ca/heritage-day-2026/

Sherlock Holmes and the Locked Room

Feb. 18-28

Gladstone Theatre, 10 Gladstone Ave.

The great detective Sherlock Holmes and his friend Dr. Watson wake up to find themselves locked in a strange room, but not alone. Lying alongside them is Holmes’s greatest adversary, the Napoleon of Crime, Professor Moriarty. But who has brought them there, and for what fiendish purpose? When escape proves impossible, the mortal enemies must join forces and, using only the clues left in the room by their mysterious captor, find the answers to these questions. With time running out, the three men must uncover the secret of the locked room, or they may not live to see tomorrow. Run time is about two hours including intermission. Regular tickets are $39, or $36 for those 65 and over.

thegladstone.ca/shows/sherlock-holmes-and-the-locked-room/

Ottawa Boat and Outdoors Show

Feb. 19-22

EY Centre, 4899 Uplands Dr

A showcase of the latest boat models, fishing gear, powersports, paddle sports, accessories, and much more. Tickets are $14 to $16 when you purchase online, or $45 for a family pass.

www.ottawabos.ca/