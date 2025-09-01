The West End Studio Tour is celebrating 30 years this September

Submitted by Manju Sah

After thirty successful years, it is no exaggeration to say that the WEST End Studio Tour is well woven into the fabric of Ottawa’s cultural life.

The roster of artists has been and continues to be a dynamic mix of well-known and new talent. The range of media the artists explore is ever-changing, from painting to printmaking, textile art, photography and batik.

During the pandemic, WEST artists seamlessly pivoted to safe, outdoor home galleries, much to the the delight of the public which was delighted to have the opportunity to view art when many galleries and creative spaces were closed.

And now, in our celebratory 30th year, the fun continues! This year WEST welcomes five new artists: Matt Ficner (puppeteer & character creator), Joanne Foster-Komendat (watercolour), Cate Green (oil and acrylic), Kate Punnett (pressed floral) and Jennifer Simpson (cold wax & acrylic).

Also, WEST artists are delighted to collaborate with two beloved local businesses: The Trio Bistro and Lounge, 307D Richmond Rd where the exhibit called: ’30 Years in the Making: A Celebration of the West End Studio Tour’ will be from Sept. 5 – Nov 28. WEST artists’ work will also be displayed in the upper and lower lobbies of the Great Canadian Theatre Company, 1233 Wellington St. W. from Sept. 20 – Nov. 16. A vernissage is planned for early October.

The WEST fall tour will take place on the weekends of Sept. 20-21 and Sept. 27-28 from 11-5 pm each day. All artists are participating in weekend one, and weekend two (indicated on the map) there will be 8 stops exhibiting. As always, the tour is free to attend. A downloadable and printable map of the studio locations will be available on the WEST website or tear out the map printed in this issue of Kitchissippi Times.

For more information, please contact: Pamela Stewart: paminottawa@gmail.com, 613-852-7263