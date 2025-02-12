The Parkdale Collective: Richcraft’s Visionary New Rental Highrise in Hintonburg

*This article is sponsored by Richcraft*

A bold new highrise is set to make its mark in Ottawa’s trendy Parkdale area, brought to life by one of the city’s most established developers, Richcraft. The Parkdale Collective at 159 Parkdale Avenue will open its doors to welcome residents starting March 1, 2025. Featuring 31 stories of innovative design and environmentally friendly features, this building is poised to stand out in Ottawa’s skyline.

The project reflects Richcraft’s commitment to creating homes that combine exceptional design with modern functionality. Designed in collaboration with leading architecture firms TACT Architecture and Rod Lahey Architects, Parkdale Collective brings a bold and sophisticated look to the neighbourhood. Interiors were crafted by U31 Design, ensuring stylish and functional living spaces that meet the needs of today’s urban residents.

Parkdale Collective offers a fresh and striking presence in a neighbourhood filled with beige and concrete. Its base features bright, buff material emulating natural stone, while warm glass balconies reflect sunlight in playful yet classic ways. These design elements create a cheerful and refined aesthetic, making Parkdale Collective a standout on the street.

Inside, the building offers 279 purpose-built rental suites, including one- and two-bedroom units. Each features a modern kitchen with Italian cabinetry, in-suite laundry, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and thoughtful interior layouts. The development also includes an amenity floor, five townhomes along Parkdale Avenue, and commercial space at the corner of Lyndale and Parkdale.

Designed as a smart building, Parkdale Collective provides app or FOB access and includes features like water flow detection systems, Energy Star appliances, and smart thermostats for optimal energy efficiency. The building was carefully planned to reduce energy use for residents and operations, reflecting a strong commitment to sustainability.

The amenities of Parkdale Collective extend far beyond the apartments. The building offers five-and-a-half levels of underground parking, 20 EV charging stations with capacity for more, and dedicated spaces like a state-of-the-art gym, yoga room, chef’s kitchen, coworking areas, gaming rooms, and an outdoor BBQ area with a swimming pool. Residents also benefit from convenient features like bicycle storage and repair stations, secured ski lockers, and a dog wash station.

The surrounding Hintonburg area offers a vibrant community filled with character and convenience. Residents will enjoy easy access to Wellington Street, a hub of local culture and culinary delights. From trendy coffee shops and bakeries to boutique stores and acclaimed restaurants, Wellington Street has something for everyone. With nearby art galleries, parks, and the Ottawa River just a short walk away, Hintonburg combines the charm of a close-knit neighbourhood with the buzz of urban life.

As occupancy approaches, Parkdale Collective is set to redefine urban living in Ottawa, offering a premium lifestyle with progressiveness, sustainability, and thoughtful design at its core. Adding this distinguished project to its portfolio, Richcraft continues to set the standard in creating exceptional living spaces that endure and inspire.

