The Ottawa Art Gallery paints community and creativity 

When people think of Canadian art districts, their minds probably turn to Toronto, Montreal, or Vancouver. But Ottawa has a growing creative scene, in part thanks to the work of the Ottawa Art Gallery.

The OAG was founded as a grassroots initiative by a group of artists in 1988. Then known as the “Gallery at Arts Court,” it operated out of the Old County Courthouse Building. However, its collection and mandate grew.

Designated as Ottawa’s Municipal Art Gallery, the space underwent a significant five-floor expansion, which opened in 2018. Its main attraction is the Firestone Gallery, part of a 1,600-piece collection amassed by Ottawa residents O.J. and Isobel Firestone, which began in the 1950s.

“They were a fascinating philosophical family with a deep love for art. They were great friends with Group of Seven member A.Y Jackson, and they always invited people into their homes for parties and to showcase their art,” said Alexandra Badzak, director and CEO of the OAG.

Alexandra Badzak is director and CEO of the Ottawa Art Gallery. Photo by Charlie Senack.

The art was once shown in Firestone’s Rockcliffe Park estate, an impressive 8,000-square-foot space built in the 1960s. It had temperate and humidity control for the paintings and exhibition lighting.There was no shortage of Canadian talent. Paintings included work from the Group of Seven, Emily Carr, Maurice Cullen, and David Milne.

The OAG acquired the collection after the home and art pieces were donated to the Ontario Heritage Fund. They stayed in the Firestone home until O.J. had to move for health reasons. The Rockcliffe estate was eventually sold and bulldozed due to heating issues and moisture damage, but pieces of its history were saved.

The original staircase is in the OAG lobby. The Firestone Gallery also has brass and teak wood elements reminiscent of the home’s interior design. Funds from the sale were used to build the museum space.

Badzak said the gallery doesn’t plan to abandon its community-focused mission statement. The OAG doesn’t only work with artists who have master’s degrees but is looking to support Black and Indigenous creators alongside street artists.

“I think local artists bring such an important perspective to our world. And I think as the world becomes more and more homogeneous in its output, social media promises something and delivers something else,” said Badzak. “We never program in isolation. We’re always thinking about how our artists are working in dialogue with the more global contemporary art scene. Sometimes we do shows that include international artists, too.”

The “Chaos Bloom – Tidal Wave” mural painted on the parking garage of Les Suites Hotel. Photo by Charlie Senack.

The OAG is now looking for ways to take its art outside and strengthen an arts culture and entertainment district downtown. Last year, it partnered with digital artist Eric Chan—also known as EEPMON—to paint a mural on the parking garage of Les Suites Hotel next door.

“Chaos Bloom — Tidal Wave “delves into the beauty of flowers and their Fibonacci connections, cosmic fascination, and intertwining Earth and lunar rhythms.

“We need to lean quite heavily into art and wellness because we all feel the need,” said Badzak, who added that the OAG also partners on several mental health initiatives with the Royal, Ottawa Mission, and Youth Services Bureau.

“We feel very passionate about providing service to the community, and I guess that’s what distinguishes us,” she said.