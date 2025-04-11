The air we breathe: Improving our indoor air

Emerging from winter hibernation to venture outdoors once more may seem like a less urgent time to be concerned about improving our indoor air, but the fact is we spend so much of our time inside — about 90 per cent, according to the federal government — that any time is a good time to improve the air in our homes. Plus, allergy season is about to descend.

Poor air quality can have an adverse effect on our health, can come from unexpected sources and can be undetectable to us. “The issue is how do we protect ourselves from bad air, including VOCs (volatile organic compounds) and organic types of smells like mould,” says Roy Nandram, owner of RND Construction, a multi-award-winning and eco-conscious custom builder and renovation company.

So, how do we make our indoor air better?

“That’s where ventilation comes in,” says Nandram. “Your house needs to be well ventilated and the most interesting way to ventilate is with an energy recovery ventilator.” An energy recovery ventilator (ERV) and similarly a heat recovery ventilator (HRV) pulls fresh air into the home that is warmed by the old air that’s being expelled. An ERV also extracts humidity in winter to recirculate it or exhausts it in summer.

He notes that new homes today are so airtight that an HRV or ERV is needed “so we can get the bad air out and bring the fresh air in.… You could open a window, but then you’re pouring the energy outside.”

While older homes don’t have that kind of airtightness — “you get a lot of air exchange naturally,” he says — you do have to be concerned about condensation and mould.

Here are several tips for improving indoor air:

Kitchen & bathroom fans

Clean or replace the filter on your range hood as often as your owner’s manual suggests, which could be every three months or even more frequently. Often it’s as simple as popping it in the dishwasher. Clean bathroom ceiling fans at least twice a year, a simple DIY task that will improve their performance and lifespan.

Heating system

Maintaining your furnace, HRV and built-in humidifier will improve indoor air quality by filtering out airborne particles, bringing warmed, fresh air into your home and adding moisture to dry winter air. Get your furnace inspected yearly and make sure other maintenance is carried out on schedule, including filter replacements.

Carpets & rugs

Carpets and rugs make your home cosier, but, like upholstered furniture, they are traps for dust, pet hair and other particles that decrease indoor air quality. Use a vacuum with a HEPA filter for best results and occasionally shampoo floor coverings and upholstered furniture.

Drapes & bedding

Like carpets and rugs, drapes and bedding trap dust, pollen and other irritants. Washing them regularly in water that’s at least 55 C will keep them fresh and clean. Pillow and mattress covers that are dust- and allergen-proof can be a good investment, as can allergen-proof box spring covers. Bedding should be washed weekly; pillows every six months.

Humidity

Daily household routines like showering and cooking can push up humidity levels in your home, encouraging mould and causing window condensation, especially in winter when windows remain closed. Adjustments to your ventilation system may solve the problem (check your owner’s manual).

Carbon monoxide & radon

Carbon monoxide is an invisible, odourless, colourless gas created when natural gas, propane and other fuels burn incompletely and can be deadly. Because our senses don’t detect it, it’s often called the silent killer. Ontario law requires that homes with fuel-burning appliances like furnaces and fireplaces have detectors near all sleeping areas. The law also applies to all residences with attached garages because of the danger from car exhaust. Remember to test both your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms once a month.

“Radon’s a different story,” says Nandram. Also invisible, odourless and tasteless, this radioactive gas occurs naturally when uranium breaks down in soil or rocks and can enter a home through cracks in the foundation, sump pumps, basement drains and even well water. Almost one in 10 Canadian homes have radon levels above the recommended limit, according to Health Canada, which also notes that it is the No. 1 cause of lung cancer in non-smokers.

“You need to get a radon test to know where you are before you decide what to fix,” Nandram says.

Air purifiers

Portable air cleaners can help improve indoor air quality by removing small particles that can be a risk to your health, says Health Canada. They are best used in the rooms where you spend a lot of time, like your bedroom, and it’s important to choose one appropriate for the size of the room and that is certified by the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers.

Indoor plants

Despite their reputation for filtering toxins, houseplants’ ability to improve indoor air quality is a myth, according to the American Lung Association. Plants do convert the carbon dioxide we exhale into life-supporting oxygen and absorb some pollutants, but you’d need so many in your home to make a significant difference there’d be little room for you and your family.

However, houseplants do bring pleasure to many and they add to the ambience of any room, so they are worth their weight in gold for those reasons alone. “They’re great visual fillers in different spaces,” says designer Sue Pitchforth of Design Therapy Plus, adding that they can have mental and emotional value. “It’s caring for a living thing.”

For more tips on improving the air in your home, visit the federal government’s page on “indoor air quality in your home” at canada.ca.

Anita Murray and Patrick Langston are the co-founders of AllThingsHome.ca, Ottawa’s go-to resource for homeowners and homebuyers.