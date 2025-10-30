Suspect located in Westboro stabbing investigation

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, the quiet streets near Westboro Beach were shattered by violence. At 4:14 a.m., Ottawa police officers rushed to Lanark Avenue, near Churchill Avenue, after receiving reports of an assault.

When first responders arrived, they discovered an adult woman suffering from stab wounds. Ottawa paramedics quickly treated the victim before transporting her to hospital. Officials later confirmed she is in stable condition, her injuries considered non-life-threatening.

In a statement released that afternoon, investigators announced they were seeking an individual wanted on several serious charges: aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

- Advertisement -

Authorities also shared a troubling detail: they believed the suspect was in the city accompanied by two young children, both under the age of six.

In a follow-up release, confirmed that they had located the individual. The children, officers said, are safe and receiving care. The investigation, remains ongoing.

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has information that could assist investigators, to contact the Ottawa Police Central Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5166.

Anonymous information can also be shared through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at crimestoppers.ca.