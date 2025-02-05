Susan Chell: Celebrating 35 years in Ottawa Real Estate

*This article is sponsored by Susan Chell*

Susan Chell, lead agent for the Chell Team at RE/MAX Hallmark Realty Group, is celebrating an impressive 35 years in the real estate business. Alongside her, Sarah Toll recently celebrated 10 years, and Patti Brown marked 20 years of success in the industry. Together, they represent nearly four decades of real estate expertise, helping clients navigate the Ottawa housing market with confidence and care.

Susan’s journey began in 1989 when her mother, recognizing Susan’s natural talent for sales, suggested she give real estate a try. Encouraged by this support, Susan decided to pursue a career as a realtor and she has never looked back.

Those early years in a challenging market shaped Susan’s approach to do business today. “When I started, there were no teams at all,” she said. “I was essentially on my own, with little guidance or mentorship. I had to learn by doing, which makes me appreciate the importance of providing support and training for others now.”

Susan’s passion for real estate has remained strong over the years, driven by a genuine love for helping her clients achieve their goals. As she reflects on her career, she shares how her enthusiasm has been a constant source of motivation.

“It’s never a chore to do this job. I love the art of the deal, I love listing homes, and I get excited when a deal successfully closes and my clients are fully satisfied,” Susan Chell said. “My love and enthusiasm for this business translate into optimism for my clients, and they feel that. It makes me relatable.”

One of Susan’s biggest lessons over the years is the value of building a team with a strong sense of unity and trust. Patti Brown joined the team in 2005. “I’m proud to be part of a team where collaboration and mutual respect are at the core of everything we do,” said Patti. “Our clients can always count on us to work together seamlessly, ensuring they receive the best possible service every step of the way.”

Sarah Toll brought her real estate experience to the team in 2018. “I’m honoured to work alongside such successful, kind, and collaborative women,” said Sarah Toll. “Following the path they have forged, while laying my own foundation is the perfect recipe for success; it’s tried and true, and our clients value us for it. I would love to continue to leave a mark on our community and in the hearts of our clients.”

The Chell Team’s strength lies in their deep experience and genuine passion for helping clients at every stage of life. From raising our own families to caring for elderly parents themselves, their unique perspectives and personal journeys enable each team member to bring heart and empathy to the process. This understanding of life’s transitions allows them to offer personalized guidance to each client’s unique circumstances.

The Chell Team is optimistic about the housing market in 2025; lower interest rates and more flexible mortgage rules are expected to strengthen buyer activity, and the team believes there is pent-up demand for housing.

“The cultivation of client relationships has always been an important cornerstone of our business, and we will continue to put our clients first.” Sarah said. “I am very optimistic about the future – great opportunity to evolve with the times to customize each client’s experience further with the tools becoming available. I look forward to many more years as a trusted realtor helping make a difference for our clients.”

Susan, Patti, and Sarah are all deeply grateful for the trust the Ottawa community has placed in them over the years. The team is proud to have guided clients for 35 years, and they look forward to many more years of helping people navigate the world of real estate – particularly in the Kitchissippi Ward, where they’ve cultivated deep knowledge and expertise.

Ready to begin a conversation about your real estate needs? The Chell Team will be there. They can be contacted at 613-829-7484 or at

mail@chellteam.com when you need assistance with your next step.