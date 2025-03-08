Summer camps at Dovercourt

*This article is sponsored by Dovercourt*

Dovercourt is recognized throughout Ottawa for providing camps that offer safe, memorable, and fun experiences for children and youth across the region. The camps are famous for their staff, the variety of camps available to kids aged 4 and up, the convenience of a central location, many partnerships with expert instructors, and the extra value of inclusion support and extended care for early and late drop-off.

Its central location and range of specialized programming make it ideal for families with children of various ages and interests. Although most campers will spend their days exploring local parks, school gyms, sports fields, or the rivers and forests, they begin and end the day together at Dovercourt. This provides parents with a convenient pickup and drop-off point, including optional extended care for those with early or late work hours.

For many years, theme camps have been a trademark of Dovercourt’s camp programs. The programming team works hard all year round to plan innovative and imaginative age-appropriate themes that will spark curiosity and intrigue in every camper. Weekly themes are enhanced with games, crafts, special events, guest visits, and outings to exciting locations. Theme campers are grouped according to school grade for maximum friendship building.

In addition to theme camps, Dovercourt is renowned for its extensive variety—over 40!—of specialty camps, catering to various levels of interest and skill, including culinary arts, performing arts, visual arts, sports, science and technology, and outdoor adventure.

Are you a parent of a tween who seems to be outgrowing traditional summer camps? You’re not alone; many parents find it challenging to motivate their older kids to engage in summer activities, especially when they are too young for a job but get bored staying at home. Dovercourt’s Youth Zone camps are the perfect solution! Designed specifically for kids entering grades 6 and 7, these camps offer an ideal blend of adventure and relaxation that your child craves. Each week is packed with out-trips that include thrilling activities like zip-lining, trampolining, and rock climbing, or more laid-back experiences such as enjoying ice cream at the beach or taking a photography lesson.

The specialty camp lineup will also appeal to those hard-to-please 10 to 13-year-olds: some of the most exciting options cater to their interests, from fishing to band camp, ultimate frisbee to parkour, or white water rafting to pastry arts — and everything in between.

Registration is underway, and some camps, especially for younger campers, are full. But don’t despair: the waitlists move quickly as summer approaches.

