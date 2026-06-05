Subhir Uppal runs for Kitchissippi council seat 

A Westboro resident and local entrepreneur is hoping to bring what he calls a “fresh, energetic voice” to Ottawa city hall as he launches a campaign for Kitchissippi Ward city council.

Subhir Uppal officially registered to run for the Ward 15 seat on May 1. The race is expected to be one of Ottawa’s most-watched municipal contests after longtime councillor Jeff Leiper announced that, after three terms, his name will be on the mayor’s ballot instead.

“I think right now it’s time for a new, energetic voice,” Uppal told KT. “My focus is on things like spending accountability and bringing in new, innovative, fresh ideas to city hall.”

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Uppal said he has lived in Kitchissippi for about 15 years, first in the Civic Hospital area, then in Hintonburg, and later in Westboro with his wife and young son. He said his parents immigrated to Canada and taught him the importance of community involvement and giving back.

“That sense of responsibility has been with me my whole life,” he said. “I just kind of want to pay it forward.”

Professionally, Uppal founded a real estate technology startup based in Kitchissippi and said he was recognized as Entrepreneur of the Year in 2024 for his work. He also teaches ethics through the Real Estate Institute of Canada and currently serves on the boards of the Ottawa Safety Council and the Ottawa Real Estate Board.

“My experience has given me a strong understanding of how organizations make decisions, manage budgets, and stay accountable for the people they serve,” he said.

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Early in the campaign, Uppal said his priorities include addressing rising costs, improving city services, and advocating for better infrastructure and recreation space in the ward.

Transit is also a major concern, he said, that residents frequently raise at the door.

“We have to have the train issues resolved. We have to have them running at full capacity,” said Uppal, pointing to ongoing frustrations with unreliable bus and rail service.

Coming from a technology background, Uppal also said OC Transpo should improve its real-time tracking systems and explore distance-based transit fares, similar to those used in Toronto and Vancouver.

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At the time of publication, two other names have registered to run in Kitchissippi ward: Former municipal affairs journalist Joanne Chianello and former Westboro BIA executive director Michelle Groulx.