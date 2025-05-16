Students are ready to rock the stage at Churchill Alternative’s 20th concert

By Aicha Chamor

In a bustling music room at Churchill Alternative School, about 50 students from grades 4, 5 and 6 gather in preparation for their upcoming concert, “School Rock,” scheduled for May 22 at the Fisher Park Centre.

The atmosphere is vibrant as students play a variety of musical instruments while singing in unison, creating a lively soundscape. At the front of the room, their teacher, Owen Glossop, sits with his guitar and guides them through a list of songs.

- Advertisement -

This annual event has become a highlight of the school year that showcases the talents and dedication of the students involved in the music program.

“We’re trying to pay homage to all the previous years of School of Rock, ensuring that every year’s represented on the set list,” said Glossop, who has devoted nearly 15 years to the program.

The upcoming concert promises to be a spectacular showcase of talent that will reflect the remarkable evolution of the music program. Over the years, the students have transformed from merely singing along to becoming skilled musicians in their own right.

“It used to be that kids would sing along while their parents played instruments,” said Glossop. “Now they’re the ones playing drums, glockenspiels, guitars, and ukuleles, so they’re going to put on a great show and try to entertain everybody.”

- Advertisement - Amsted Design-Build For 35 years, Amsted Design-Build has been Ottawa’s primary source for design and build services, renovations and custom homes. Most recently we have expanded... United Way: Let’s tackle our toughest social issues this holiday season *This article is sponsored by the United Way* By Dennise Taylor-Gilhen, interim president & CEO of United Way East Ontario Despite global conflicts playing out...

Preparation for this year’s concert has been extensive, with students dedicating countless hours to their music. Glossop said that they have been working on their performances all year, with various clubs meeting weekly.

In the fall, students got to perform on-stage with the rock band Arkells. Provided photo.

The ukulele club and guitar club provide students with opportunities to practice and collaborate on their music. This year has also marked a significant milestone for the program, as Glossop adds that they had the opportunity to perform with the Arkells at the Canadian Tire Centre. He said, “That was a highlight for sure.”

The concert this year also marks a special 20th anniversary for the program, and the set list reflects its rich history.

“We’ve included at least one song from every year we’ve been doing this,” said Glossop. “If you’ve ever been part of the School of Rock, at least one of the songs you performed will be in the show.”

- Advertisement -

Students are feeling excited for the upcoming show, drawing on their past experiences performing in front of thousands.

“I was really nervous the first time I performed, but when my group and I got on stage and heard the applause, it felt amazing,” said Violet Caroline Lackey, a Grade 6 student.

“I’m super excited about the show because I’ve never played the drum kit in a performance before,” adds another Grade 6 student. “And we’re going to be in a new place instead of just the usual gym.”

Despite the dedication of teachers and students, the threat of discontinuation looms over Churchill Alternative School, especially after the proposal from the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) to eliminate the city’s five alternative schools. This decision raises serious concerns about the future of the program and its impact on the community.

Teacher Ray Kalynuk said that the staff, community, and students are united in their desire to maintain the music program. “I don’t see it stopping for the next few years.”

While he hopes to keep the program intact, he recognized that if the administration decides to allocate resources differently, they may need to adapt. Even so, he believes they will continue to pursue music education, potentially as an extracurricular club, ensuring that students still have opportunities to engage with music.

He noted that there likely isn’t another elementary public school in the city with a program as robust as theirs, attributing this to their innovative approach and dedicated staff.

Kalynuk expressed concern about the potential loss of options for students if the program were to end. “Regularly, I hear from parents who say their child is excited to go to school, or they cry when it’s time to go home. That’s the complete opposite of what brought them here. They found a better fit in our alternative program,” he said.