Spaniel’s Tale moving to larger Wellington West storefront

An independent bookstore in Hintonburg is preparing to turn the page on its next chapter.

The Spaniel’s Tale Bookstore will move this spring to a larger space at 1109 Wellington Street West, just about 75 metres from its current storefront. The relocation will allow the shop to expand its selection of books and gifts while creating more space for customers to browse and attend community events.

Since opening in 2022, the store has built a loyal following in Ottawa’s west end, becoming a gathering spot for readers and neighbours alike.

“Since we opened in 2022, the support we’ve felt from our community has been incredible,” said co-owner Cole Davidson. “This move will allow us to grow sustainably and continue serving our community for years to come.”

The expanded location will not only increase the retail floor space but also provide more room behind the scenes for operations such as receiving inventory, organizing events and coordinating school book fairs. Staff will also have additional space to prepare book subscription packages and manage growing demand.

Despite the move, the bookstore’s owners say the spirit of the shop will remain unchanged.

“While our space may be growing, you can still expect the same indie bookstore spirit, commitment to great books and products, and the safe, welcoming, judgment-free space that you know us for,” said co-owner Stephen Davidson. “We’re excited to continue growing with our community.”

The store first opened during the pandemic by the two Davidsons who are partners in life and business. It quickly became known for its carefully curated collection of contemporary fiction, non-fiction and children’s titles. The LGBTQ-owned bookstore has also carved out a reputation as an inclusive community space, hosting book clubs, author talks and other events.

“It was always a dream of ours, but it was a down-the-road sort of dream, something to do in retirement,” Cole told KT in 2022. “Near the beginning of the pandemic, my grandmother was diagnosed with dementia, and, almost overnight, I watched her retirement dreams vanish. So we thought, ‘Why are we waiting?’ because tomorrow is never guaranteed, and if this is something we are passionate about and something we want to do, let’s just do it.”

The larger location will allow the store to expand those offerings, particularly by hosting bigger in-person gatherings.

Renovations at the new storefront are underway, with the move expected to take place in late spring.

Community members can share feedback on what they’d like to see in the new space through a survey on the bookstore’s website. Supporters can also join a “Bookstore Builder Team,” a fundraising initiative where participants receive a gift card matching their contribution along with other perks.

With files by Alvin Tsang