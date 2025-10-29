Richmond Road comes Alive for Wickedly Westboro Halloween Celebration

By Iya Mendoza

Monsters, princesses and superheroes lined Westboro’s sidewalks on Oct. 25 as people of all ages came together for the neighbourhood’s annual Halloween celebration.

Wickedly Westboro, organized by the Westboro Village BIA, is a trick-or-treating event that invites the community to explore the area’s treasure trove of local businesses. Shopowners, employees and volunteers spent the afternoon handing out candy and chips along Richmond Road.

“It’s a chance to really invite everyone down to our traditional main street and show off everything Westboro Village has to offer,” said Judy Lincoln, the BIA’s executive director. “We have everything from our main floor retailers to our coffeeshops out today.”

Lincoln said she loves seeing the joy of the community at Wickedly Westboro.

“It’s a fun time to connect with our neighbours, to connect with a wider community and really just watch so many families have fun,” she said. “I think we’ve had everyone from eight-month-olds to eighty-year-olds out today.”

Aside from trick-or-treating, the event consisted of various other Halloween activities.

Aliyah Jarvis, a barista at Happy Goat Coffee Co., ran a face-painting stand outside thecoffeeshop’s front door.

“A bunch of us brainstormed what kind of activities and things we could offer for this weekend,” said Jarvis. “We thought for Halloween it would be cute to do some donut decorating and some face painting.”

Jarvis said community events like Wickedly Westboro play a role in fostering togetherness.

“It really helps to cater a stronger bond in the community amongst businesses and the people living here,” she said. “You want to feel at home where you are.”

Wickedly Westboro took over Richmond Road on Oct. 25. Photo by Iya Mendoza.

Serena Finlayson, a dance teacher at Union Studios, shared a similar sentiment to Jarvis about Westboro.

“It’s nice to have community events where you’re actually out and interacting with people face-to-face,” Finlayson said. “You get more excited to buy products from people who arepassionate about what they’re selling. They really care about what they’re actually giving to the people that live here.”

Finlayson, alongside other Union Studios teachers, spent the afternoon teaching passersby the choreography to Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ outside the Churchill Seniors Centre.

Down the road, volunteers with the Ottawa Gymnastics Centre handed out candy and maps to help people navigate the event.

“We’re just so excited to have the little booths up again and have all the kids come out,” said Sylvia Chan, a parent volunteer. “Being out and seeing the neighbours and saying hi to everyone, it’s fun.”

More of the day’s festive happenings included magic shows, story times, craft stations and even a photo booth inside the Westboro Legion.

Melissa Payne, a Westboro resident, said there were numerous highlights to the day.

“All the shopowners are amazing to be able to do this,” Payne said. “It just makes us feel really great and it’s a great way to be out here and see friends and hang out in the community.”

“We saw the juggler, the magician, they just put on such a good show. It’s been awesome all day long.”

Payne said she feels lucky to live in a neighbourhood centred around local businesses.

“I know a lot of the shopowners, I shop here, I eat here,” she said. “The local community is still strong and we just love to be out here to support them and say, hey, we’re here and we want you to stay here.”

As a way to further highlight Westboro’s independent businesses, the prize bags for the scavenger hunt running until Oct. 31 are full of products from the local shops.

Among the featured products are chocolates from Strawberry Blonde Bakery and lotion from Copper Alley Gift Boutique.

Lefa Bowerman, founder of Copper Alley Gift Boutique, said Wickedly Westboro allows her to further connect with people.“It’s a chance to meet new customers, see familiar faces and be part of something that brings the community together,” Bowerman said in an email.

Bowerman also said the event helps celebrate Westboro’s local business scene.

“It’s a great way for people to discover, or rediscover, the small businesses that make Westboro so special,” she said.

Just a few doors down from Bowerman’s shop is Strawberry Blonde Bakery. Jacqui Okum, the bakery’s founder, said Westboro is a “very supportive community.”

“They’re really focused on shopping local and supporting local,” Okum said. “We’re grateful to be there and they’re grateful that we’re there as well.”

Okum said events like Wickedly Westboro are a way for her business to give back to the community.

“Any time there’s an event like this that the BIA is putting on, we’re quick to jump on board,” she said. “It puts Westboro on the map of a fun place to be. We’ve got these really cool businesses, it puts a spotlight on the whole neighbourhood.”

Lincoln said the opportunity to bring the community together is what makes small businesses shine.

“Westboro Village Business Improvement Area has been around since 1979,” Lincoln said. “For over 40 years, we’ve been offering different types of community events, different types of connections, while supporting our businesses to be the best they can.”