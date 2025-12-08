Retirement opens a new canvas for WEST artist Jennifer Simpson

By Anita Grace

Retirement has brought new beginnings for Jennifer Simpson. The former health administrator launched her first art show with the West End Studio Tour in the fall.

“Like all baby-boomers, I’m always looking for significant ways to fill my time,” Simpson said. She embraced her love of art and creativity, dedicating time to develop her skills and explore new mediums, with the goal of having an art show. On a sunny weekend in September, that goal became reality.

Simpson’s abstract paintings were among those of the 16 artists featured on the tour. With construction shutting down access to her home on Clarendon, she gratefully joined long-time WEST artist Manju Sah at her home on Brennan Avenue.

WEST, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, is the longest-running studio tour in the region. It is cooperatively organized and juried by the artists themselves. It’s earned a reputation for showcasing creative talent and introducing artists to new audiences.

“WEST is a really easy way to edge into the art world,” said Lynette Chubb, a participating artist since 2001. Every year, the tour invites new artists to submit applications. Chubb recalled that when she saw Simpson’s work, it was clear she belonged in the tour. “Wow! That’s amazing use of colour and space,” she remembers thinking. “People will love her art.”

Chubb added that even though Simpson is new to WEST, and to professional shows, her work looks “very beautifully established” with a wonderful use of balance between colours and textures.

Simpson also brings a new medium to WEST since she works with cold wax. Cold wax, a soft paste of beeswax, solvent and resin, is mixed with paint to create textured images.

One of Jennifer Simpson’s latest paintings.

“I like how malleable it is,” explained Simpson. “The possibilities are endless. You can take all your energy and scratch into it, and if the next day you don’t like it, you can redo it.”

“The challenge is to not rework too much,” she added, likening the creative process to a dialogue. “I have to learn to listen.”

Simpson retired from Somerset West Community Health Centre in 2019. She’d spent decades in a career in medical administration and was involved in initiatives like the Needle Exchange and Safer Inhalation program. Her social justice approach continues to inform her work as she explores complex concepts through lines, shapes and colour.

“I think I’m an intuitive artist,” Simpson said. “I don’t start with a plan. As it develops, images emerge.”

For anyone who missed the September’s studio tour, or who would like another chance to check out local art, the GCTC is hosting a WEST Artists’ Closing Show and Reception on Sunday, November 9 from 6-8 pm. Said Managing Director Hugh Neilson, “We want to support art from our community, in all its forms, whenever we are able.”

WEST art is also on display at Trio Bistro & Lounge and in the GCTC main lobby, and upstairs in Fritzi Gallery until the end of November.