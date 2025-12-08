Rethinking the getaway:  Ottawa residents seek new travel options beyond the U.S.

Forget Florida and Vegas – Canadians are charting a new course when it comes to travel plans.

Whether it’s a food tour through Italy, a river cruise through Europe, or a safari adventure in South Africa, travel agents say their clients are looking to explore new and unique destinations that are far removed from U.S. politics.

Susan Dennison from Wellington West’s Expedia Cruises said the demand first began in 2024, which was the best year for bookings post-COVID. At the time, travel to and through the States was still popular, but that changed when Donald Trump was elected to office and started a trade war with Canada.

- Advertisement -

“We had massive, like millions of dollars in cancellations of anything going through the U.S., to the U.S., or leaving from a cruise ship in Miami or Fort Lauderdale, going to the Caribbean,” said Dennison.

One anomaly to the U.S. travel ban is Alaska – which Dennison said is a bucket list trip for many. It is a quick plane ride from Vancouver and offers a worldly experience you can’t quite match elsewhere. There are the large glaciers people want to encounter before they disappear due to climate change, a never-ending list of national parks for wildlife viewing, and the northern lights which can be seen from Fairbanks and surrounding regions in the fall and winter.”

The travel bug started to improve when Canada’s federal election occurred this spring, said Dennison.

Expedia’s business is around 62 per cent cruises and the rest are resorts. Up until recently, the Caribbean took the lead for prime destinations, but now it’s 47 per cent Europe.

- Advertisement - E.R. FISHER LTD. OTTAWA Ottawa Menswear Since 1905 Step into summer in style—tailored or relaxed, we’ve got you covered. From Canadian-made suits to breezy European casual wear, plus a fully... Wellington West Retirement enriches life through activity and connection The Wellington West Retirement Community, fresh off a luau-themed celebration of its third anniversary, is gearing up for a hectic holiday season jam-packed with...

For those still looking to set sail on the high seas, they are often leaving from Montreal and passing through Saint-Pierre and Miquelon – a French archipelago off the coast of Newfoundland – rather than hitting the U.S. coast, Dennison added.

The U.S. boycott has been a benefit to some other countries that are trying to put themselves on the map. Government officials from the Bahamas were recently in Ottawa for a seminar to encourage travel agents to send their clients to the island country given its short distance by flight.

To help give wannabe travellers easier options, Expedia Cruises has also been pivoting to charter their own trips. A supplier is looking at doing a trip to the Mediterranean centered around a solar eclipse next August. The agency has also recently chartered two river boats to go from Paris to the Canadian war sites.

Direct flights giving more options

What has made travelling much easier are direct flights from the Ottawa Airport to other countries. Over the summer, Air Canada was running four flights a week from London’s Heathrow Airport to Canada’s capital. While service has paused for the winter, it’s expected to resume next spring.

- Advertisement -

Starting next May, Air Transat has announced it will be launching non-stop flights from Ottawa to London-Gatwick three times a week on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Fridays.

As of Dec. 13, Porter will fly twice a week during peak season from YOW to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and once weekly to Nassau in the Bahamas. Starting Dec. 17, Porter will fly three times a week to Cancun, Mexico, and twice a week to Liberia, Costa Rica. Starting Dec. 19, Porter will fly once a week to Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

“These are Porter’s first routes outside of our longtime presence throughout Canada and the U.S., and we’re starting off in a big way by introducing five distinctly different destinations,” said Kevin Jackson, president of Porter Airlines, in a news release. “This is a significant development for anyone who wants to fly with Porter to more places and experience our award-winning service that focuses on making flying enjoyable for economy travellers.”

Also popular are the direct flights between Ottawa and Paris which are having its frequency slightly reduced between January and March next year.

“We often see people going to Paris as a springboard. From there, travellers can go anywhere. Rome, Greece – particularly the Greek Islands and Athens – Spain and Portugal have all seen an uptick in the winter,” said Dennison. “It’s really Ottawa’s only direct route to Europe so those seats get picked up quickly.”

Statistics from the Ottawa International Airport paint a picture of a booming travel economy. Their data shows 336,764 passengers travelled internationally through the Ottawa Airport between January and August, compared to 320,541 international travellers during the same period in 2024.There were 27,343 international travellers in August, up from 18,789 travellers in 2024.

But there is still room for improvement, says Dennison. She remains hopeful that Ottawa’s Airport will continue expanding its direct flight options and will soon reach pre-pandemic levels.

“We hope airlines look at Ottawa as a viable hub,” she said. “There is definitely an appetite there and you are seeing that with other Canadian cities.”

Top travel destinations for Canadians

Portugal: Affordable, sunny, and walkable, Portugal has become one of Europe’s biggest travel success stories. Canadians are sipping port wine in Porto, exploring Lisbon’s iconic yellow trams, and lounging on the Algarve’s golden beaches. Fun fact: Portugal gets more days of sunshine each year than California.

Italy: It’s hard to top Italy’s mix of history, food, and style. Travellers are trading crowded cities for smaller gems like Puglia and Sicily, where meals stretch for hours and locals still make olive oil by hand. Italy is also home to more UNESCO World Heritage Sites than any other country.

Croatia: Once Europe’s best-kept secret, Croatia has become a summer favourite thanks to its turquoise coastlines and walled cities. Canadians are sailing between islands like Hvar and Korčula or visiting Dubrovnik, which doubled as King’s Landing in Game of Thrones.

Iceland: This country’s surreal scenery continues to draw adventurers. Many rent a car to drive the famous Ring Road, stopping at geysers, waterfalls, and volcanic fields along the way. About 80 per cent of the country’s energy comes from renewable sources — making it as green as it is gorgeous. Direct flights from Halifax make it an easy place to visit.

Japan: With direct flights from Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal and Calgary, Japan is easier to reach than ever. Travellers are exploring Tokyo’s neon streets, Kyoto’s peaceful temples, and Osaka’s world-class food scene. Did you know Japan has over five million vending machines? That’s one for every 25 people!

Mexico: While all-inclusives are still popular, Canadians are increasingly choosing culture-rich cities like Oaxaca, Mérida, and Mexico City. They’re diving into local markets, tasting mezcal, and exploring ancient ruins. Mexico has 35 UNESCO sites — more than any other country in the Americas.

Greece: Between whitewashed islands and historic ruins, Greece remains timeless. Canadians are hiking in Crete, relaxing on Naxos beaches, and exploring Athens’ lively tavernas. Santorini sunsets are said to be among the most photographed in the world.

Vietnam: A mix of affordability and adventure makes it one of Asia’s fastest-growing destinations. Canadians are cruising Ha Long Bay, wandering lantern-lit streets in Hoi An, and sampling pho from Hanoi’s bustling street stalls. It’s also home to the world’s largest cave, Son Doong, big enough to fit a 40-story skyscraper.