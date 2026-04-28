RBC to close Westboro bank branch this summer

Another long-standing bank branch is preparing to leave Richmond Road.

The Royal Bank of Canada said its Westboro location at 236 Richmond Rd. will close Aug. 27, continuing a pattern of branch consolidations across Ottawa as more customers shift to digital services.

“Our RBC branch in Westboro is consolidating into our Carlingwood branch. We look forward to welcoming our clients at Carlingwood branch or the location most convenient for them,” a spokesperson for RBC said in a statement.

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“RBC’s branch network regularly evolves to meet the needs of our clients and how they are doing their banking. We regularly open new branches, invest in renovations and upgrades and relocate or consolidate others.”

In a letter sent to clients, the bank said fewer people are visiting branches in person as online banking becomes more common.

“As people in our community continue to evolve their banking habits, we’ve seen a reduction in visitors at many of our branches,” it read.

Customers affected by the closure are being directed to the RBC branch at Carlingwood Shopping Centre. The bank will host a community information session there on May 26 to help clients prepare for the transition.

It has been a challenging few years for banks in Ottawa which are closing physical locations in all parts of the city. In 2024, Scotiabank closed its Westboro location after operating in the neighbourhood for over a century.

Earlier this year, RBC also confirmed its branch inside the University of Ottawa student centre will close as part of the building’s planned redevelopment. Scotiabank shuttered its branch on the Carleton University campus last summer, while another Scotiabank location in Carp is scheduled to close on Oct. 21, 2026. Meanwhile, TD Bank Group recently closed its branch in Blackburn Hamlet.