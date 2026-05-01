PranaShanti education centre moves to Wellington West: All your wellness learning under one roof

*This article is sponsored by PranaShanti*

Wellness in Ottawa just got a little more accessible—and a lot more convenient. PranaShanti Education Centre has officially moved upstairs into 950 Gladstone Avenue in Wellington West, joining the beloved PranaShanti Yoga Centre and bringing classes, workshops, and trainings all under one roof.

For 18+ years, PranaShanti has been known for its yoga classes, meditation sessions, and holistic programs that nurture body, mind, and spirit. Now, with the Education Centre above the studio, students can flow from a yoga class directly into a workshop, training, or seminar without ever leaving the building. “It’s about creating a seamless experience for our community,” says Devinder Kaur, Owner and Director of PranaShanti Education Centre. “Let’s have wellness and learning integrated into everyday life.”

The Centre’s mission is simple: to empower people to connect with their inner wisdom, deepen their practice, and cultivate a balanced, vibrant life. Its offerings are as diverse as they are enriching—ranging from Yoga Teacher Trainings to meditation programs, Ayurveda courses, and workshops on holistic health, stress management, and mindfulness. Whether you’re looking to advance your professional skills or simply explore new ways to support your well-being, PranaShanti has something for everyone.

The move to Wellington West also strengthens the sense of community. With yoga downstairs and education upstairs, students, practitioners, and visitors can gather, learn, and practice in a fully integrated environment. “We’re creating a hub where people can grow, connect, and thrive,” says Devinder.

Upcoming programs include immersive multi-day trainings, beginner-friendly workshops, and specialty courses designed to equip participants with practical tools for daily life. Every offering is led by experienced instructors, ensuring authentic guidance and a rich learning experience.

If you’ve been looking for a place to deepen your practice, explore wellness modalities, or simply experience a sense of calm and connection, PranaShanti Yoga Centre and PranaShanti Education Centre in Wellington West are ready to welcome you. Come for a yoga class, stay for a workshop, and discover a space where body, mind, soul and spirit meet.

For schedules and registration, visit www.pranashanti.com or drop by 950 Gladstone Avenue to explore the new home of holistic learning in Ottawa.