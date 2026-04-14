Police data shows theft in Westboro and Wellington West remain high

By Brian Dryden

Recent Ottawa Police data suggests theft-related incidents remain one of the most common types of crime affecting Kitchissippi neighbourhoods, with activity concentrated in areas such as Westboro and Hintonburg.

According to the Ottawa Police Service’s online crime map, incidents such as vehicle theft, shoplifting and bicycle theft continue to make up a significant portion of reported calls in the ward so far in 2026. While overall crime patterns vary week to week, property-related offences appear consistently across local streets and commercial corridors.

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In Westboro, reports are frequently clustered along busy routes such as Richmond Rd. and Scott St., areas that combine high foot traffic, retail activity and proximity to transit.

Hintonburg shows a similar pattern, with incidents appearing near Wellington St. W. and surrounding residential blocks. The mix of dense housing, small businesses and construction activity in the area may also contribute to increased vulnerability to opportunistic theft.

Police data indicates that theft from vehicles is among the most commonly reported incidents across the ward. In many cases, these reports involve unlocked cars or visible valuables left inside. Bicycle theft is also a recurring issue, especially as cycling becomes more popular in the area and warmer weather approaches.

Retail theft, or shoplifting, is another category reflected in the data, particularly in commercial zones. While individual incidents are typically non-violent, they contribute to broader concerns among local business owners.

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The Ottawa Police Service emphasizes that many thefts are preventable. Residents are encouraged to lock vehicles, avoid leaving valuables in plain sight and use secure bike locks when possible. Increased awareness, especially in higher traffic areas, can help reduce risk.

It’s important to note that the crime map reflects reported incidents and does not necessarily capture the full picture of safety in a neighbourhood. Kitchissippi remains a highly active and walkable part of the city, and most incidents are non-violent in nature.