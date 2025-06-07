Ottawa’s Italian Festival is taking place this weekend

Ottawa’s Italian Festival is back taking place June 6-8 along Preston Street.

The three-day-long street party will include performers, Ferrari and Classic Italian Car Displays, patio parties and more.

The FCA Ottawa Ferrari Festival roars into action on June 6-8.These stunning Ferraris will be on display along Preston Street for a close up view.

On Saturday afternoon, the Ferraris join the Italian Car Club of Ottawa and many Italian car owners from Montreal, Toronto and the US for the Italian Car Parade. This parade runs along Preston Street. Car lovers are treated to the finest examples of Italian automotive design, with beautiful machines ranging from the tiny Fiat to the fierce Lamborghini. Following the parade, the Ottawa Ferrari Club will take their machines onto a closed course on Carling Avenue where visitors can see, hear and feel the power of these sports cars.

A sea of Vespas drove along Preston Street as part of Italian Week festivities. Photo by Charlie Senack.

Then on Sunday, the annual St. Anthony’s procession will follow Preston, Gladstone, Willow, and then Booth, starting at 11:00 a.m.

Throughout the festival enjoy facepainting, balloon art, street performers and live entertainment.Catch the Taggart Tent Stage at 412 Preston Street for magic shows, traditional Italian folk dancing, live music and more.

New this year, there will be inflatable carnival games and an obstacle course, thanks to Preston Hardware.

Whether you’re here for the cars, the cuisine, or the culture, don’t miss the most exciting weekend of the year on Preston Street. For more information, visit ottawaitalianfestival.com.

The Italian Car parade drives down Preston Street on June 7, 2025. Photo by Charlie Senack.

A clown lines the Car parade route on June 7, 2025. Photo by Charlie Senack.

It was all smiles as the Italian Car Parade went down Preston Street. Photo by Charlie Senack.