Westboro

Ottawa Police investigating suspicious death in Westboro

By KT Staff
An Ottawa Police cruiser. File photo provided by OPS.

Ottawa Police are investigating a suspicious death in Westboro. 

According to a press release, officers were called to an apartment building at 2100 Scott Street at 9:50 a.m. Sunday, where they found a deceased male in the lobby of the parking garage. 

The persons age or name have not been released, and no other details are known at this time. A number of police cruisers were still on scene Sunday afternoon. 

The Ottawa Police criminal investigations unit is investigating and asking anyone with information to come forward. 

