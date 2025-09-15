Ottawa Police investigating suspicious death in Westboro

Ottawa Police are investigating a suspicious death in Westboro.

According to a press release, officers were called to an apartment building at 2100 Scott Street at 9:50 a.m. Sunday, where they found a deceased male in the lobby of the parking garage.

The persons age or name have not been released, and no other details are known at this time. A number of police cruisers were still on scene Sunday afternoon.

The Ottawa Police criminal investigations unit is investigating and asking anyone with information to come forward.