Ottawa police investigate death of Indian native found at Dick Bell Park

It’s a quiet spring day at Dick Bell Park along the Ottawa River. People are out having a picnic and inspecting their boats which have been parked for the winter. In the calmness of the moment, it’s hard to fathom that a body was found here just a week ago.

On April 30, Ottawa Police sent out a press release stating the body of a woman in her 20s was found deceased near the river on Sunday, April 27. No further details were given other than stating the circumstances of her death were under investigation.

Later, the High Commission of Ottawa confirmed the woman was from India. She was later identified as 21-year-old Vanshika Saini, who was set to graduate from Algonquin College with a degree in health administration.

Reports from India state Saini left her apartment on April 25 to find a room to rent. Her cell home was switched off that night, and no one had heard from her since. The day after her disappearance, the international student was supposed to write her IELTS exam but never showed up

Vanshika Saini, 21, was found dead at Dick Bell Park on April 27. Provided photo.

Saini’s family said they were disappointed with the communication from the police. They’ve been given various stories about where her body was found and if it was in the water or not.

The family also expressed concern over why no alert went out when Saini was reported missing.

News agencies in India have reported that Saini is the daughter of Davinder Saini, an Aam Aadmi Party leader in that country.

“She wanted to win big in life… The last time I talked to her was on 25 April when she was on her way to work,” her father told Indian news outlet ANI. ”I had asked her about her new job, everything was fine…On the morning of 26 April, I received a message that she had gone missing.”

A vigil was held at Dick Bell Park on Sunday.

That same day, law enforcement was still in the parking lot with a command post, but its purpose was unclear. A sign read that a “police operation” was in progress.

A sign in the parking lot of Dick Bell Park says an active police investigation is underway. Photo by Charlie Senack.

In a statement, the police extended its condolences and said that OPS “has maintained open and ongoing communication” with the victim’s family through the investigation.

“Each case receives careful consideration, and this one was no exception. We can assure the community that it was approached with professionalism, urgency, and a deep sense of responsibility from the outset,” wrote Ottawa Police. : Our protocols are in place to safeguard the integrity of investigations, protect personal privacy, and honour the wishes of the families involved. Above all, we remain focused on supporting families with compassion, dignity, and urgency – even when that work occurs outside the public spotlight.”

Police did not provide any details as to how they believe Saini died, but local Bay Ward Coun. Theresa Kavanagh said she’s been told by law enforcement they believe foul play was involved.

Her body will be returned to India by Wednesday.