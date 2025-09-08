Ottawa Police investigating multiple fires at Preston Street dispensary

Ottawa Police are investigating two suspicious fires that occurred at magic mushroom and cannabis shops Monday morning.

The first fire occurred in the 150 block of Rideau Street at approximately 4:44 a.m., when a vehicle crashed through the doors of Shroomyz, causing both to catch fire.

The second fire occurred in the 300 block of Preston Street broke out around approximately 5:02 a.m. at the Indiginous-owned Red House Market dispensary.

“Upon arrival, smoke was visible coming from all four eaves of the building. Crews confirmed there was no fire inside, but flames were visible on the exterior back porch, extending into the soffits and roofline,” Nick DeFazio, Ottawa Fire Services Public Information Officer, said in an email. “Firefighters advanced a hose line to the rear of the structure while another crew searched the interior for occupants. Firefighters opened up sections of walls and roof to access and extinguish the fire, and thermal imaging cameras were used to check for hot spots.”

In both fires, no injuries were reported. The Ottawa Police Arson and Explosion Unit is investigating.

Ottawa Fire on the scene of a two alarm fire in the 100 block of Rideau Street between Nicholas Street and Dalhousie Street. Photo by Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire.

This is not the first time both businesses have been targeted.

In March, Ottawa Police said it was investigating “multiple suspicious fires” in the downtown area. The Little Italy cannabis shop first caught fire on March 24. A day later, a blaze broke out again with smoke coming from the buildings basement. A firefighter had to be treated for minor injuries.

The illegal Rideau Street magic mushroom shop was also damaged by flames on March 29. In that case the fire was contained to where it started and did not spread.

It’s unclear if the March incidents are connected.