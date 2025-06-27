Ontario government appoints supervisor to oversee Ottawa-Carleton District School Board finances

The Ontario government is appointing supervisors to oversee spending at the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board to address concerns regarding growing deficits, depleting reserves and ongoing cases of mismanagement.”

In a press release, Ontario Education Minister Paul Calandra said the board “has failed in its responsibilities to parents and students by losing sight of its core mission — ensuring student success.”

The OCDSB is one of four boards in Ontario whose finances have been taken over by the province.

In April, Calandra announced Ottawa’s public board would be investigated after posting deficit budgets for four straight years. When working on the 2025-2026 school year budget, trustees were told they would need to find upwards of $20 million in savings.

In early June, a $1.2 billion budget was approved by trustees, but it came with $18 million in spending cuts. To help ease their financial burden, 135 positions were to be eliminated, and $4,98 million spending reductions for special education, a $5.97 million reduction for administration, and another $4.22 million for instruction.

Board staff said more cuts were expected, including to specialized education and adult high school programs. The OCDSB is also exploring selling off vacant properties, including McGregor Easson Public School on Dynes Rd.

Robert Plamondon will be appointed supervisor of the OCDSB. Calandra would not say how long the oversight would be needed, but noted it won’t end until the budget is balanced and the board is on a “sustainable course to financial stability for years to come.”