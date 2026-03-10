OCDSB reverses course, opens JK registration at alternative schools

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) says it will allow families to register their children in junior kindergarten at its alternative schools this fall, reversing an earlier decision that had paused enrolment.

Parents were initially informed late last year that junior kindergarten programs would not run at alternative schools for the 2026–27 school year. The announcement sparked concern from families who wanted access to the programs and worried about what the move would mean for the future of those schools.

Following that pushback, the board has now confirmed that registration will open for junior kindergarten at its four alternative elementary schools: Churchill Alternative School, Lady Evelyn Alternative School, Regina Alternative School and Riverview Alternative School.

Alternative schools within the OCDSB use a different teaching approach than traditional programs, placing a greater emphasis on collaboration, student choice and project-based learning.

In a statement announcing the change, the board said it recognized how important the programs are for many families and wanted to ensure students continue to have access to them.

“We heard clearly from families that the alternative program is valued and that they want the opportunity to enroll their children,” the board said.

The reversal comes as the school board continues broader discussions about the future of alternative programming. Under a previously approved plan, the alternative program is expected to gradually wind down over time, with no new students entering the program beginning in 2026.

That phased approach means the schools would continue operating for several years while current students move through the system. For example, schools would eventually stop offering lower grades as cohorts graduate and advance to higher grades.

Despite the long-term plan, the board says opening junior kindergarten registration this fall will provide families with another entry point into the program and give staff more time to determine what the future of the sites could look like.

“While this change affects a limited number of students, it reflects the OCDSB’s commitment to student success and well-being, and to respond positively to concerns and common sense recommendations from parents,” said Robert Plamondon, the supervisor in charge of the board.

Parents had raised concerns that preventing new kindergarten enrolment could have accelerated the decline of the schools by reducing student numbers.

The OCDSB is the largest public school board in Eastern Ontario, serving students across Ottawa and operating more than 100 elementary schools.

Families interested in enrolling their children in junior kindergarten can complete the registration process online through the school board’s website.

“We will confirm the specific program model, grade structure, and final boundaries for these four schools following comprehensive accommodation reviews in and around these sites in the coming 24 months,” said Stacey Kay, OCDSB’s director of education