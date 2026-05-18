NutriChem pharmacy marks 45 years serving Ottawa patients 

By Hau Ting Ng

For many people, visiting a pharmacy means a quick stop between errands to drop off a prescription, pick up medication and head home.

But when pharmacist Kent MacLeod purchased a struggling west-end pharmacy in 1981, he set out to build something different: a place where patients could receive more time, more explanation and more individualized care than traditional pharmacy models typically allowed.

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More than four decades later, that idea has grown into NutriChem, an integrative pharmacy and clinic at 2599 Carling Ave. where pharmacists, nutritionists and naturopathic doctors work together to support patients through longer consultations and personalized treatment plans.

Now approaching its 45th anniversary, the clinic remains a family-run business led by the second generation of the MacLeod family, including CEO and naturopathic doctor Emma Pollon-Macleod.

“NutriChem plays a thought leader in the alternative space,” Pollon-Macleod said. “We want to be the trusted source of information within the wellness and health sector, especially in the noise surrounding supplements and wellness on social media.”

As access to family doctors continues to be a challenge across Ottawa, integrative clinics like NutriChem are increasingly becoming one place residents turn for preventative guidance and longer conversations about their health.

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Unlike a typical retail pharmacy, NutriChem operates as an integrative health hub where clients can meet with pharmacists, nutritionists and naturopathic doctors in one location. A central part of that model is its naturopathic clinic, where patients can book hour-long consultations that explore medical history, lifestyle and lab testing before developing individualized care plans.

Personalization remains central to how the clinic operates. Staff begin with detailed conversations about lifestyle and health goals before connecting clients with the practitioners best suited to support them.

Unlike many pharmacies that are designed around speed and volume, NutriChem’s retail space is staffed by nutritionists who provide guidance alongside pharmacists. Patients can also book hour-long consultations with naturopathic doctors — appointments intended to explore how different systems in the body interact rather than focusing on a single symptom.

“Understanding what support someone needs for different stages can be very empowering for someone to feel like they have support, and they’re not just being thrown,” Pollon-Macleod said. “We like to operate where we give advice, not based on bias, but based on what’s going to work for the person.”

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A look inside the pharmacy on Carling Ave. Provided photo.

From its early years, the clinic also developed expertise in prescription compounding — tailoring medications to individual patients when commercial formulations don’t meet their needs — alongside nutrition guidance and preventative health planning.

Supplements have become increasingly mainstream in recent years, particularly as wellness advice spreads quickly online. Pollon-Macleod said NutriChem’s approach has remained consistent over time, focusing on targeted use rather than trends.

“Everybody doesn’t need every single supplement; more isn’t always better,” Pollon-Macleod emphasizes. “It’s about having a consistent, purposeful plan that’s personalized for you, rather than taking 20 different things without knowing if you actually need them.”

Alongside its clinical services, NutriChem has spent roughly the last two decades developing its own line of Canadian-made supplements designed to meet specific patient needs and sensitivities.

Rachel Macdonald, a customer at NutriChem for around a year, said the products stand out compared with what she has found elsewhere.

“Their quality of their vitamins and their product is top-notch,” Macdonald said. “They are not as much into pharma, like Big Pharma, as they are into sort of small Pharma.”

Pollon-Macleod said the clinic deliberately focuses on simpler formulations rather than heavily modified products with long ingredient lists.

“I think if people look for a Health Canada-approved product, it says third-party tested, they can not look and see an extra huge, giant list of ingredients with flavours and a bunch of different things, additives that you can’t pronounce.”

For some longtime clients, that consistency is part of the appeal.

Liane Reid, a customer for over a decade, said she continues to travel across the city to visit the clinic.

“They’re very knowledgeable about what they sell, which helps in your overall health,” Reid said.

Women’s health has also been a longstanding focus of NutriChem’s practice. While menopause and hormonal health have become more widely discussed in recent years, Pollon-Macleod said the clinic has been working in this area for more than 25 years, including offering specialized hormone compounding.

Today, she said, demand for evidence-based support is growing as more women seek options beyond simply managing symptoms on their own.

By providing clinical guidance and personalized hormone therapy, the clinic supports patients navigating menopause and perimenopause with clearer information and structured treatment plans.

After more than four decades serving Ottawa residents, Pollon-Macleod said the clinic’s impact is often measured less in individual appointments than in the longer relationships built with patients over time.

“I always value that so much that we could have any sort of impact on someone’s life and health and their ability to show up for their family, for their career,” Pollon-Macleod said. “The impacts trickle on.”