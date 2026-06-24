No plans to redevelop Carlingwood after parking garage demolition 

A piece of Carlingwood Shopping Centre’s history has come down as crews complete the demolition of the mall’s north-end parking structure, replacing it with a new surface parking lot that mall owners say will better meet current needs.

According to Anthem Properties, which owns the shopping centre, demolition work has now been completed, and the project is moving into a second phase that will see the area graded and paved. The work is currently out for tender, with the goal of reopening the lot before the busy holiday shopping season.

Mall representatives told residents during a June 15 community information session that construction could be completed as early as September, with October serving as the latest anticipated completion date.

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The new lot will contain 384 parking spaces. While that represents a reduction from the previous structure, Anthem says the shopping centre will still have approximately 1,641 parking spaces remaining overall — enough to serve shoppers, employees and visitors.

Plans also include new landscaping, stormwater management features, pedestrian connections and upgraded lighting designed to reduce light spill into surrounding neighbourhoods.

Residents seek answers on neighbourhood impacts

The demolition has sparked questions from residents living along Haymarket Street and nearby roads, many of whom overlook the former parking structure.

In a letter to Bay Ward Coun. Theresa Kavanagh, the Carlingwood Community Association, outlined concerns about construction impacts, dust, noise, air quality and safety during demolition work. Residents also raised questions about how removing the elevated structure could affect privacy and light pollution for nearby homes.

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The association noted that replacing the structure with a ground-level lot could create new sightlines between the shopping centre and neighbouring properties. In contrast, vehicle headlights and parking lot lighting could become more noticeable.

At the June meeting, Anthem representatives sought to address many of those concerns.

The company said the grading of the new lot will create a three-foot berm along the perimeter, similar to the landscaped berm across from Woodroffe Avenue Public School. Most existing trees are expected to remain in place, with only those directly affected by construction slated for removal.

A drainage system is also being incorporated into the project. Anthem says all stormwater will be directed into the city’s sewer system and will not drain toward Haymarket Street.

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Residents also raised concerns about existing lighting from the shopping centre, including floodlights and illuminated signs. Anthem said a fence is being considered to help reduce light spill into neighbouring backyards.

Mall representatives confirmed that the remaining two-storey parking garage will require maintenance and remediation work. That project is also currently being tendered, but will not begin until the new surface lot is completed.

The demolition has also renewed speculation about whether additional development could eventually take place on the site.

Anthem representatives acknowledged that existing zoning would permit significant building heights in portions of the property. However, they stressed that no development applications have been submitted for the rear parking lot lands.

The company also noted that long-term lease agreements with major tenants, including Loblaws and Canadian Tire, prohibit development that would block visibility of their stores from the mall’s front.