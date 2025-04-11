Nine things to do in Ottawa this summer 

The days are getting longer and summer is not far off. As we try to dream the snow away, here’s a look at some urban Ottawa activities you can put on your bucket list for this summer.

1 – Make a splash

Summers are getting hot and people are needing to find different ways to cool down and beat the heat. For the little ones, there are several splash pads: Fisher Park (250 Holland Ave.), Laroche Park (51 Stonehurst Ave.), Roy Duncan Park (295 Churchill Ave. N.), and Hintonburg Park (101 Duhamel St.). The Dovercourt Recreation Centre is located nearby, too.

If you’re looking for a more natural place to swim, Westboro Beach is expected to re-open this year after countless delays. Britannia Beach or Mooney’s Bay are also good options.

2 – Build a summer reading list

Did you know that the Ottawa Public Library’s (OPL) Rosemount branch (18 Rosemount Ave.) went through a significant revitalization that was completed a few summers ago? Or that it’s the oldest OPL branch still operating in its original building, according to the OPL website? Wander down to this historic branch and get working on that summer reading list.

3 – Get out your bikes, roller skates and running shoes

Kitchissippi and beyond is home to several multi-use urban pathways including along the Kichi Sibi Mikan Parkway or the Mud Lake Trails near Britannia. Dust off your bike, skateboard, rollerblades or running shoes and hit the trails. Other options include the bike paths which run along the light rail line, the Chief William Commanda Bridge, and the Voyageurs Pathway across the river in Gatineau.

Jet skiers on the Ottawa River in May 2024. File photo by Aaron Reid.

4 – Cool off with some ice cream

With the Ottawa heat, it’s always ice cream time in the summer. There are a ton of options, including The Merry Dairy (102 Fairmont Ave.), The Beachconers Microcreamery (273 Britannia Rd.), Marble Slab Creamery (1412 Wellington St. W), and the recently moved Moo Shu Ice Cream (1130 Wellington St. W).

5 – Go for a donut crawl

If ice cream isn’t your thing, then no worries. Why not do a doughnut crawl? There’s Maverick’s Donut Company (307a Richmond Rd.) and SuzyQ’s Doughnuts (1015 Wellington St. W.) in Kitchissippi, of course. But you can also get delicious doughnuts at several local bakeries! Why not do a doughnut crawl and stop by Little Jo Berry’s (1305 Wellington St. W.), Strawberry Blonde Bakery (111 Richmond Rd.), and Batter Up Bakery (396 Athlone Ave.)

6 – Brew some fun

Need to wash it all down? Visit one of the local breweries this summer. There’s Beyond the Pale Brewing Company (250 City Centre Ave Bay 106), Tooth and Nail Brewing Company (3 Irving Ave.) and Braumeister Brewing Company (175 Carruthers Ave.) to get you started.

7 – Relax on a patio

There are far too many great Kitchissippi patios to list them all. If you walk anywhere in the area from Westboro to Chinatown, you’re sure to run into a great outdoor spot. And new ones are opening every year! Need recommendations? Visit the websites and social media channels for the Wellington West, Westboro Village, Preston, and Chinatown BIAs.

8 – Ironman is coming to Britannia Beach

Some of the world’s top athletes will be coming to Britannia Beach in August 2025 for the Ironman Canada-Ottawa Triathlon.

The hardcore fitness competition will begin with a 3.8-kilometer swim in the Ottawa River followed by a 180-kilometre cycle down the city’s many National Capital Commission parkways, including the newly-named Kichi Sibi Mikan. It will end with a 42.2-kilometre run that begins at Parliament Hill and goes along the historic Rideau Canal to Hogs Back.

The West End Studio tour is an opportunity to showcase local talent. File photo by Simon Hopkins.

9 – Visit the West End Studio Tour

While technically at the tail end of summer, the 13th annual West End Studio Tour will be back from Sept. 20-21 and Sept. 27-28. The artist collective has evolved into a dynamic group that loves their trade and warmly invites you to experience their latest creations and the unique environments in which they create them.

The tour is a rare opportunity for art lovers to leave the echo of the gallery and, instead, visit spaces where artists use their inspiration to form various media into rich visual displays for your pleasure. With an ever-growing roster of talent in our community, you might be surprised to discover some of the creativity happening just steps away.