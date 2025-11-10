Nearly 3,000 parking tickets issues in Westboro and Wellington West over last two months

Two months after paid parking came to Westboro, Wellington West, and Hintonburg, close to 3,000 drivers have been ticketed for not paying, according to Bylaw Services.

The parking changes came into effect in September to “better manage the limited curbside spaces and improve turnover so more people can find parking when they need it,” the city says on its website.

About 700 parking spots in areas along Richmond Road and Wellington Street West became paid, with an hourly rate of $3.

- Advertisement -

However, the local business community and BIAs have criticized it, saying it has reduced foot traffic in the area.

“In general, the feeling is that the paid parking is going to drive away foot traffic and drive away business. People will not stop to do their 15-minute shops, they’ll keep going, and they’ll park in the parking lot down the road,” said Wellington West BIA executive director Aron Slipacoff.

Judy Lincoln from the Westboro BIA said many small business owners feel the burden of explaining it to frustrated customers.

“It is hard. This decision was not the businesses’ or the BIA’s, but the City of Ottawa,” she said in an email.

- Advertisement - Roofs of Steel Welcome to Roofs of Steel, Ottawa’s ultimate spot for expert metal roofing services offered at the lowest price possible. Our metal roofs last decades... United Way: Let’s tackle our toughest social issues this holiday season Despite global conflicts playing out across the world and an enduring cost-of-living crisis here at home, every day I witness the power our community...

The changes have been widely supported by Kitchissippi Coun. Jeff Leiper noted that it will help the businesses in the long term since parking will be available. He also hopes that once the Stage 2 light rail comes into effect by 2026 or 2027, it will provide easier public transit to the area.

With files by David Cummings.