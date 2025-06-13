Native trees planted in Atlantis Woods by Westboro volunteers 

Is there anything that says building community quite like planting roots?

On May 4 under the morning sun and a gentle breeze, about 60 volunteers helped plant over 550 native seedlings in a forested area called Atlantis Woods next to Westboro Beach. Another four kilograms of wildflower seeds were spread across the site.

Up until recently, the land had been overtaken by buckthorn, an invasive plant which can harm ecosystems and agriculture. The shrub discourages other plants and trees from growing.

The NCC was able to remove about 50 per cent of it and decided to reforest the area with assistance from the Rideau Valley Conservation Authority.

Groomer Dave Adams from the Kichi Sibi Winter Trail with Westboro Beach Community Association co-president Patricia Le Saux. The reforestation was done where the trail keeps its storage equipment. Photo by Charlie Senack.

Patricia Le Saux, co-president of the Westboro Beach Community Association, said it was nice to see the community come together.

“There were so many personal stories being shared. Some were planting trees for family members who had passed. A lot of kids came out with their parents and said they were going to come and watch the trees grow. It brought a generational aspect to the project,” she said.

For those who visit the forest, they might be unaware of its once very different past. Over six decades ago, rows of tiny cottages lined the shoreline. It was a place where Ottawa residents went to relax and unwind during the summer months. But in the 1950s, the land was expropriated to make way for what is now known as the Kichi Sibi Mikan Parkway.

Besides memories, all that’s left of the previous village community are stones and pieces of the building’s former foundations. Today they can be seen littered amongst the dirt and fresh foliage.

Over the past few years, the Westboro Beach Community Association has been strengthening their environmental sustainability mandate. It makes sense after all – they are literally surrounded by nature all around.

“We have a little pollinator garden. We are currently redoing our green gateway at Workman and Churchill,” said Le Saux. “We have a busy parkway right there. Light rail construction is ongoing nearby. There is so much intensification ongoing and it’s easy to feel boxed in. So imagine people living there and looking out their window and being able to see this. To me, that’s liberating.”