Naqvi: Building for the future amid uncertainty

Submitted by Yasir Naqvi, MP for Ottawa Centre

We are living through a period of profound change and uncertainty. I hear it in the stories from our neighbours, see it in rising grocery prices, and feel it in the daily stresses of hardworking Canadians. The foundations that have supported our prosperity for generations are being shaken. The United States is increasingly unpredictable in its global economic strategy, eroding trust amongst allies and leaving Canada to grapple with the fallout. This isn’t just a moment of change; it’s a generational shift.

We face tough times, and we can either yield to uncertainty or seize this moment to build a stronger nation. Canada stands on a solid foundation with abundant resources: from critical minerals to a world-class agri-food sector, and a highly skilled workforce supported by stable institutions and strong democratic values.

Budget 2025 is our roadmap to harness these strengths, seize the moment, and invest wisely. Here’s how we are helping our community and building a stronger Canada:

Affordability and Employment

To make life more affordable for Canadians, we are introducing a middle-class tax reduction, canceling the consumer carbon tax, and making the national school food program permanent. We are also cutting the GST on new homes to help first-time buyers and investing $1.5 billion in youth opportunities, including jobs, training, and a Youth Climate Corps. In addition, we are automating benefits for 5.5 million low-income Canadians.

Climate Competitiveness

We are empowering Canadian businesses to lead the clean economy by strengthening industrial carbon pricing, expanding Clean Economy Tax Credits, and launching a $2 billion Critical Minerals Fund to support cleaner production and expand energy supply chains.

Nation-Building Projects

We are investing $115 billion to modernize infrastructure including housing, transit, clean energy, and public services. The new Major Projects Office will fast-track projects like high-speed rail and energy corridors, while tripling funding for Arctic and Indigenous infrastructure.

Build Canada Homes

We are investing $13 billion to double housing construction and expand non-market housing. Homes will be built faster and more sustainably using modular, factory-built, and mass timber technologies. We are also investing $1.5 billion for a Rental Protection Fund and $1 billion for transitional housing to reduce homelessness.

Culture

To celebrate and protect our shared identity, we are investing in Canadian creators. The Canada Strong Pass will be renewed to continue providing access to cultural and recreational activities at reduced costs. CBC/Radio-Canada will also receive $150 million to modernize and strengthen public broadcasting.

Trade Diversification

To strengthen trade resilience, we are launching a $5 billion Trade Diversification Corridor Fund to expand export infrastructure and open new global markets. The new Strategic Exports Office will remove trade barriers and coordinate international business opportunities, while trade finance tools will help Canadian SMEs grow exports and compete globally.

Supercharging Growth

To boost business investment in technology and innovation, we are introducing a Productivity Super-Deduction. We are investing in AI infrastructure, launching a sovereign Canadian cloud, and committing $51 billion to the Build Communities Strong Fund, driving regional growth, and creating good jobs.

Defence and Security

We are investing $30 billion to modernize the Canadian Armed Forces, including the largest pay increase in a generation. The new Defence Investment Agency and Defence Industrial Strategy will boost domestic production, while a new Financial Crimes Agency will strengthen law enforcement and protect Canadians.

Spending Less to Invest More

Since 2015, the federal public service has grown over 40%, twice the pace of economic growth, placing pressure on public finances and programs. The plan will reduce the workforce to 330,000, saving $60 billion over 5 years. This will be accomplished by restructuring operations, consolidating services, and rightsizing programs through voluntary early retirement and incentive packages. These savings will be reinvested into essential social services that protect the vulnerable, empower communities, and build a sustainable workforce. This is not an across-the-board reduction exercise.

Canadians have always shown that what we build together endures. In Budget 2025, we are investing not just in programs, but in people—in the ingenuity of our workers, the strength of our communities, and the promise of a fair and sustainable future. This budget is more than numbers on a page; it is a commitment to stability in an uncertain world, opportunity in a changing economy, and the enduring belief that Canada’s best days are still ahead.