Meet the federal election candidates running in Ottawa Centre 

The upcoming federal election is becoming a more competitive race than initially expected.

Polls months ago showed the Conservatives on track to win a majority government. But now, with Mark Carney as the Liberal Party leader, the tides are turning, and the race is neck-in-neck.

This could impact results in Ottawa Centre, where incumbent MP Yasir Naqvi is seeking a third term. His primary challenger was originally seen as NDP candidate Joel Harden, who previously served the riding provincially as MPP.

However, early projections on 338 Canada show Naqvi winning with 57% of the vote. Conservative candidate Paul D’Orsonnes is projected to come in second place with 21 per cent — something the party hasn’t pulled off since 2011. Harden is trailing behind in third with 16 per cent, and Green Party candidate Amanda Rosenstock in fourth at three per cent. The projections are based on polls, electoral history and other data.

Historically, the urban Ottawa riding has switched between the Liberals and NDP. Former Liberal MP Catherine McKenna won it over from incumbent NDP MP Paul Dewar in 2015. The only time the Conservatives won Ottawa Centre was in a 1978 by-election, but they lost it a year later.

During the recent federal Liberal leadership race, Carney — who’s running in the Ottawa riding of Nepean — won his most support in the electoral district of Ottawa Centre, with 2,270 votes. A day later, he was seen eating at Wellington West’s John’s Diner with Mayor Mark Sutcliffe.

A surprise to many voters this election is the changes to electoral districts. Ottawa Centre has taken over the communities of Heron Park and Riverside Park from Ottawa South. In turn, Carlington and homes west of Golden Avenue will become part of Ottawa-West Nepean. That will impact residents in Highland Park and Carlingwood – McKellar Park – Laurentian View.

In Ottawa-West Nepean, the incumbent Liberal party candidate is Anita Vandenbeld, who has served in the role since 2015. The Conservative candidate is Ryan Telford, and the NDP candidate is Josh Bizjack. At the time of publication, no Green Party candidate has been selected.

The Kitchissippi Times interviewed the four main candidates running in the Ottawa Centre riding to learn their main priorities.

Yasir Naqvi – Liberal (incumbent)

Yasir Naqvi is the Liberal candidate in Ottawa Centre. Photo by Charlie Senack.

This will be one of the most crucial elections in recent history, said Ottawa Centre incumbent Liberal candidate Yasir Naqvi.

“This election is so much about ensuring that Canada remains a proud and independent country, both economically and politically. We’ve not seen anything in modern history where our sovereignty is threatened. I’m running to not only work hard for my community but to stand up for Canada,” he said.

On a local level, Naqvi is committed to building more affordable housing. That includes creating “sustainable and inclusive communities” at Tunney’s Pasture and Confederation Heights, a new part of the riding.

He would also like to see work continue to revitalize the downtown core.

”My work in converting federal government vacant office buildings for housing where suitable is paramount, starting most notably with the Jackson Building, which I’m hoping and working towards converting into housing for Indigenous people in our community,” said Naqvi.

There have been many concerns about safety in the ByWard Market and the Chinatown community. The Somerset West Community Health Centre was recently forced to close its safe consumption site due to new provincial rules. Naqvi said that would harm the community.

”That has put vulnerable members of our community in serious jeopardy and has also undermined the safety and well-being of residents and businesses in the community. That is why I’ve worked very closely with the City of Ottawa and Somerset West Health Centre in getting federal funding to provide that vital outreach support and ensure that vulnerable members of our community get the proper healthcare support, but also create more public safety.”

Joel Harden – NDP

Joel Harden is the NDP candidate in Ottawa Centre. File photo by Charlie Senack.

The NDP in Ottawa Centre hopes a successful win in the riding provincially will also translate to votes federally.

Joel Harden, who was previously the NDP MPP for Ottawa Centre until earlier this year, said he decided to seek the riding’s federal nomination after attending former MP Ed Broadbent’s funeral in February 2024.

“I thought about the good that Ed did not just for Ottawa Centre in his two short years as our MP but for the whole country and his whole career. He believed in pushing us as Canadians to be as good as possible to make our country as good as it can be. But he also believed, as I do, that you don’t demonize people in other political parties,” said Harden. ”I want to try to build bridges at a time when many people are more focused on ripping each other to shreds.”

Harden said one of his biggest priorities is climate action. He referenced how, across the river in Gatineau, their electrical grid is fully powered by hydroelectricity.

“A big platform issue for me in this campaign is energy made in Canada should stay in Canada. We should be able to service our needs with help from our neighbours in Quebec and help from our friends bordering to the west of us. Manitoba has a surplus of electricity that they sell to the Americans.”

Harden noted that all of this could be accomplished in two years. He said it could also encourage the electrification of home heating in buildings and personal homes and public transit.

Harden would like to see more federal office buildings converted to build more affordable housing, such as what was done on Albert Street.

Harden would also like to see the federal government come to the table with serious money for transit. He recalled how as a kid, he could get from 10th line road in Orleans to Canterbury High School in 42 minutes.

“That is not the system we have right now; it is backlogged. It isn’t working for folks, and people are frustrated,” said Harden. “People are jumping in cars, and our streets are clogged.”

Paul d’Orsonnens – Conservative

Paul d’Orsonnens is the Conservative Party candidate in Ottawa Centre. Provided photo.

The Conservatives are running Paul d’Orsonnens as their candidate in Ottawa Centre. The 35-year veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces served in various leadership positions.

D’Orsonnens originally agreed to a phone interview like all the other candidates but said an hour before that he’d only respond to questions over email.

“Having served on multiple overseas missions, I learned quickly the importance of collaboration and teamwork in achieving results, especially in challenging environments. I now want to bring these decades of experience to the service of my country as the next MP for Ottawa Centre. My family has over 200 years of service to this wonderful country, so I firmly believe in the mantra“Service Before Self,” d’Orsonnens wrote about his reason to run.

One of his main priorities is downtown revitalization and “creating an actionable plan to bring our downtown core back to life.”

“This means working with all levels of government to create a shared vision for the downtown core. A diverse and creative hub of activity – a place to live, play, innovate,” said d’Orsonnens.

On housing affordability, the Conservative candidate said there needs to be more of a relationship between the City of Ottawa and the feds to “cut red tape, streamline processes, promote development, and encourage innovative solutions that will make housing more affordable and accessible for everyone. No more inefficient programs or regulations that block the delivery of home builds. Building new housing of all types is also essential to tackling homelessness. It’s unacceptable that people are living in tents on Bank Street.”

Amanda Rosenstock – Green Party

Amanda Rosenstock is the Green Party candidate in Ottawa Centre. Provided photo.

When Amanda Rosenstock moved to Ottawa three years ago, she fell in love with the city. Wanting to make a difference, she’s put her name forward as the Green Party candidate in Ottawa Centre after running federally in Toronto in 2021.

Rosenstock said one of the biggest priorities she’s hearing at the door is affordability, housing, and public transit.

“We don’t fund our public services sustainably across Canada. The federal government is proposing a new permanent public transit fund, which is supposed to come online in 2026. But it doesn’t provide the kind of funding that Ottawa desperately needs.” said Rosenstock. “We’re talking about money to pay bus drivers and mechanics when our aging fleet breaks down. The fund right now only proposes to provide capital funding.”

To fix social disorder seen in parts of Ottawa Centre, Rosenstock said the Greens believe you need to fix the issues of poverty and marginalization.

“One of the things that we’ve been committed to for a long time is increasing federal funding for mental health,” she said. “We’ve also been committed to the goal of a guaranteed livable income so that no one falls below a certain floor in terms of their ability to access the necessities of life.”