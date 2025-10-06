Police dismantle psilocybin operations in Westboro and Chinatown

The Ottawa Police Service has disrupted a series of unauthorized psilocybin distribution sites, including at locations in Westboro and Chinatown.

On October 2 and 3, the OPS Street Crime and Drug Units, working alongside Neighbourhood Resource Teams, carried out a targeted enforcement operation at nine locations believed to be involved in the unlawful sale of psilocybin — a substance classified as Schedule III under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The warrants were executed at the following addresses:

Two locations on Montreal Road (100 block)

Northside Road (1–100 block)

Churchill Avenue (300 block)

Somerset Street West (700 block)

St. Laurent Boulevard (900 block)

Two locations on Dalhousie Street (200 block)

Rideau Street (100 block)

As part of the enforcement action, police recovered over $10,000 in cash, more than 14 kilograms of dried psilocybin mushrooms, and substantial inventory of psilocybin-infused products, including edibles, capsules, beverages, and vape cartridges

Nine people now face a combined total of 18 charges, including possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds obtained by crime.

OPS is also reminding landlords and property managers: knowingly permitting illegal drug sales on your property could lead to criminal liability, financial asset seizures, and possible forfeiture of property.

Illicit drug storefronts not only violate the law, but also pose a public safety risk. Two unauthorized psilocybin dispensaries in Ottawa have recently been targeted in arson attacks, which are now under investigation by the OPS Arson and Explosives Unit.

“The Drugs and Street Crime Units remain focused on traffickers and groups distributing illegal drugs that cause the most harm to the community. While synthetic opioid traffickers, such as those dealing fentanyl and organized crime groups, continue to be a top priority, those involved in the drug trade who engage in violence or activities that threaten public safety also become top priorities for our teams.” – Said Sergeant James McGarry in a press release.

Members of the public can report suspected drug activity, including use, sales, or manufacturing, online through the OPS website.