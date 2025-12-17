Looking to thrive this holiday season? Kitchissippi experts offer their tips and tricks

By Anita Grace

December is a busy month. Holiday parties, school concerts, family get-togethers… it can all become a little much.

“Women especially really burn themselves out during the holidays trying to make everything perfect for everyone else,” notes Kate Laird, owner and founder of Love Your BodyFitness.

To help offset some of the holiday season stress, KitchissippiTimes reached out to local experts in the community for some advice on home decorating, gift giving, and personal well-being.

Decorating

When it comes to decorating for the holidays, Lisa Silfwerbrand, owner of Recreated Designs in Hintonburg, encourages people to make use of what they already have.

“Sometimes the most charming displays come from the simplest things,” she says, “like turning a vintage teacup into a tiny winter scene.”

Silfwerbrand adds that decorating doesn’t have to cost a lot to feel special. “With a little creativity and imagination, you can transform everyday items into beautiful, one-of-a-kind pieces that make your home feel cozy, personal, and full of holiday magic.”

Make giving meaningful

Gift giving is a big part of the holiday season for many people. Gareth Davies, owner of Maker House, encourages people to be intentional about the gifts they buy. “A gift that has a story you’re proud to tell makes the holidays more fun and meaningful for everyone,” he says.

Maker House offers gifts that support local artisans and give back to the community. Not only are you buying Canadian, two percent of all sales go back into community organizations, supporting the local economy and local makers.

“We try to carry functional items,” Davies adds, “things that will be used for years to come.”

Davies also suggests finding winter activities you can enjoy whether indoors or outside. “We carry lots of DIY craft kids that are awesome activities, or puzzles or games,” noting they have both solitary games and activities to do with friends and family.

Cole Davidson, owner of The Spaniel’s Tale bookstore, says his best advice is to shop early, especially if there is something specific you have in mind. But if you’re not sure exactly what to buy, he is still confident that there is a book for everyone. Booksellers are very used to helping people find the right gift (see their recommended titles in the Kitchissippi Holiday Gift Guide on pages 21-28).

For last-minute shoppers, gift cards are always an option. But Davidson recommends book subscriptions, which are more personal and unique. The Spaniel’s Tale has options for the recipient to receive staff-selected books every three, six, or 12 months. Audio book subscriptions can also make great gifts since there is a large variety of titles available.

But if you’re truly stumped for gift ideas, Dave Adams, founder of the Kichi Sibi Winter Trail, offers a wise reminder. “The best gift you can give anyone is your time,” he says. “It’s not the material things.”

Of course, Adams adds the gift of time can include a shared outing on the Winter Trail. “You don’t have to have special equipment,” he notes. “Just get out there.”

Prioritize your well-being

In her sunny Westboro gym, Kaite Laird echoes the advice to keep active during the holidays. She acknowledges that with kids off school, holiday travel, and out-of-town guests, finding time to exercise can be a challenge. So she encourages her clients to identify what’s essential for their well-being and make room for that in their schedule. This could mean asking for help with the kids or booking travel accommodations in a place with a gym or accessible activities.

Laird also encourages people to pay attention to nutrition. During the holidays, it is so easy to overindulge. There is the added risk that you think you’ve ruined all your nutritional goals and there is no point in doing anything about it until January.

“I recommend another approach,” Laird says. “Avoid the all or nothing mentality. It’s okay to have some treats. But keep up with your nutrition the rest of the time.”

Over the course of a year, Laid notes, you may be aiming for about 80 percent good food and about 20 percent fun treats. During December there is usually more going into the funbucket, and in January a little more in the healthy bucket. Keeping a broader perspective on your goals can help avoid the fear that you’ve blown it all after a few holiday celebrations.

If you know you’re going to a party in the evening, Laird advises, prioritize a healthy breakfast, lunch and snack. “Having protein during the day can help reduce sugar cravings and absorb alcohol.” She adds that it is important to pay attention to how alcohol impacts your body and your sleep. Too often people come out of the holidays more sleep-deprived than when they started. Taking steps to prioritize sleep can really help avoid post-holiday exhaustion.

Finally, she adds, remember to say no to things so you can prioritize your time the way you need in order to leave the holidays feeling great.