Local resident’s orchestra masterpiece is headed to the NAC

For most people, a toothpick is something to throw away after dinner. For Richmond Road resident Go Sato, it’s the building block of an extraordinary work of art.

After nearly three years of painstaking work, Sato has completed what he believes is the world’s first full orchestra created entirely from toothpicks. The intricate sculpture, made from approximately 12,500 toothpicks and wood glue, is now part of the National Arts Centre’s collection and will go on public display once a custom protective display case is completed.

“It was hard,” Sato said with a laugh. “The tips break very easily.”

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Every one of the sculpture’s 75 musicians and conductor was crafted by hand using only rounded toothpicks, a deliberate choice because they are more difficult to shape than flat wooden sticks. The conductor and percussionist stand while the remaining musicians sit in carefully constructed chairs and stools, each figure featuring remarkably detailed facial features.

Sato estimates he spent about three years completing the project, including weeks of vacation devoted solely to finishing the final details.

A lifelong fan of classical music and a longtime subscriber to the NAC Orchestra, Sato based the ensemble on a Romantic-era orchestra, inspired by composers such as Beethoven and Mozart.

“I love classical music,” he said. When he looks at his orchestra, he hears the music of Beethoven.

Originally from Japan, Sato immigrated to Canada 41 years ago and spent four decades working as a scientific illustrator for Agriculture Canada and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada.

His artistic background and lifelong patience helped prepare him for the painstaking process, but he says creating such tiny figures demanded precision. And he personally is more interested in the challenge that creating a miniature orchestra provides than working on straight lines and creating buildings out of toothpicks.

According to Sato, while toothpick art often focuses on famous buildings and architectural replicas, he has never encountered another sculpture depicting an orchestra.

The donation also reflects his appreciation for the country he has called home for more than four decades.

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“Canada has given me so much in my life,” he said. “I wanted to give something back.”

According to the NAC, this is not Sato’s first gift to the NAC. Years earlier, he created amodel of Parliament Hill made entirely from used NAC ticket stubs.

Now in his 80s, Sato eventually hopes to host a special event at the NAC, where he can explain how his toothpick orchestra was done.

“I would really like to do that,” he said.