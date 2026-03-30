Local Grassroots Design & Build Ramps Up for Spring

*This article is sponsored by Grassroots Design and Build*

Grassroots Design and Build, located at 84 Sherbrooke Avenue, is getting ready for spring. Known for their signature colorful style, Grassroots Design and Build is a one-stop renovation boutique that works hard to make every job smooth and comfortable for clients. They bring a touch of the old mom-and-pop, human to human business to the neighborhood. Renovation isn’t easy; working with Grassroots is. A sense of humour helps too 😉

It starts with a consultation. A Grassroots designer meets with you to talk about your dream space. Whether you’re looking for something small like a new furniture layout or a large-scale renovation, Grassroots’ expert designers will walk you through floorplans, colors, materials, styles, and budget.

After a design has been finalized, it’s time for the skilled Grassroots contractors to take over. Every step of your dream renovation will be carried out with the utmost care, from moving walls and redoing floors, to wiring new outlets and fixtures, to putting the final brush stroke of paint, Grassroots will make sure you reach the finish line. Hiccups will happen, but Grassroots finds solutions that don’t feel like compromises.

Then, decorating. Grassroots assists clients to find the perfect furniture, art, and homeware that meets their budget. Each space is curated thoughtfully and tailored to your tastes and design preferences.

Working with Grassroots is designed to be modular, with as much or as little personal involvement as the client wishes. This allows the client and designer to approach the project with flexibility, intention, and creativity!

Grassroots Design began as a side hustle for owner Emma Doucet, who took on small jobs in her spare time when she worked for the federal government. When the government downsized in 2012, she took a leap of faith and dedicated herself to Grassroots full-time. Over the past 14 years, it’s grown from a small basement operation to a neighborhood name, with a focus on older homes and smaller spaces.

“I believe the best designs begin at the grassroots of the client’s home and surroundings. Unique designs are shaped by your family, your community, your natural surroundings and most importantly, our ability to still get in touch with our imagination,” Doucet said. “When we are lucky, our homes become our stories. They can remind us about where we come from and why it was important to us.”

A strong advocate for mental illness, Emma has always tried to incorporate her lived experiences into how she works with her team, her clients, and her community. Life is easier when resources are available and shame is diminished, and this is particularly important in the design process. Understanding how a space is used and can promote healing isn’t just a concept for Grassroots, it’s a process they’ve witnessed firsthand, and nothing is more satisfying than that.

If there’s one thing Grassroots hopes to impress upon clients, it’s that good design shouldn’t be an afterthought. A good design will keep you on track and your vision focused, which in turn keeps costs down. “If we know your True North, we will make sure we get there with you as safely and beautifully as possible.”

Grassroots also encourages clients not to limit themselves to what’s trendy today or commonly considered valuable for re-sale. A square white kitchen is beautiful and classic, but you shouldn’t feel like you can’t do something different if you want to sell your house. Beautiful designs and craftsmanship sell houses, period.

“Good design costs the same as bad design,” said Doucet, so why not do it right the first time?

Visit the office at 84 Sherbrooke Avenue, call 613-680-6092, or email info@grassrootsdesign.ca to book your free consultation. We love meeting new people and diving into new projects and, of course, espousing all the limitless possibilities that wallpaper provides. It’s what we live for!