Island Park residents oppose future Matthew Perry House location

Ottawa is set to be home to the Matthew Perry Foundation’s first addiction recovery center. It will be built on land owned by the Royal Ottawa Hospital on Byng Drive near Island Park Drive.

But some of the locals have concerns.

The Common Sense Planning Coalition, as they are branded, says the site would take up community greenspace, which is well-loved by the community. A petition page with over 290 signatures calls for the pause of proposed lease negotiations and construction until more consultation can be done.

“While we fully support the mission of the Matthew Perry Foundation and recognize the urgent need for addiction recovery services, we are concerned about the permanent loss of one of Ottawa’s dwindling natural green corridors,” the petition read. ”This cherished green space enhances the quality of life for nearby residents, offering a peaceful place for informal recreation and acting as a vital ecological anchor in the heart of the community. Meanwhile, a six-acre parking lot adjacent to the hospital remains a viable, low-impact alternative for development.“

The group would instead like to see the Matthew Perry House built on the neighbouring parking lot. But the Royal says that just isn’t possible.

“Parking is essential to our daily operations. It is used 24 hours a day, seven days a week by approximately 1800 staff and Physicians who rely on accessible, on-site parking to come to work and take care of people who are ill in the hospital,” wrote Cara Vaccarino, president and CEO of The Royal in a statement. “Any disruptions to parking would create significant challenges for our staff, and relocating and rebuilding the parking lot elsewhere would be a significant financial challenge for both the hospital and our other partners.”

Vaccarino went on to say the hospital continues to look for ways to minimize any impact on the neighbouring Island Park community. The site is also already zoned for institutional use.

The patch of greenspace the Planning Coalition refers to is technically private land. The Royal Ottawa says it values its grassy area and is working to preserve as much of the tree canopy as possible, including the buffer.

“Any loss will be offset with a high volume of new plantings and large trees. We will have a common garden and plan to integrate Matthew Perry House into the community, so it becomes a welcoming, vibrant space where people can connect, heal, and grow together,” said Vaccarino.

The tennis court will be removed and replaced with a new one named after a community volunteer who freshly paints it every year.

A counter-petition has been started by supporters who say the Matthew Perry House will significantly benefit the community. It highlights the fact Ottawa is in an addiction epidemic and that demand for service is growing.

Once opened, the treatment program will provide long-term support and recovery to people who have completed initial addiction treatment. There will be between 160 and 170 housing sites in the building, including a special substance use support program for women who can seek more barriers to accessing treatment.

What also makes the initiative unique is the number of service agencies involved. The list includes Ottawa Community Housing, Salus, the Ottawa Aboriginal Coalition, CAPSA Canada, the Ottawa Black Mental Health Coalition, and Rideauwood.

The foundation is named after the late Hollywood star Matthew Perry, known best for his role as Chandler Bing in the sitcom Friends. A native of Ottawa, he openly battled drug and alcohol addiction and was found dead inside his hot tub in October 2023. Large amounts of ketamine were found in his system, but the death was ruled an accident.

Caitlin Morrison, the foundation’s executive director and Perry’s sister, wants to reiterate to the community that this will not be a “typical” treatment centre.

“Within the walls, they will find data-proven recovery programming, a community of residents with shared experience who help each other succeed, and warm spaces that feel like home. On the acres of green space around the building, residents will find vegetable garden plots to tend, quiet spaces to meditate, walking trails, and gathering spaces for activities like yoga on the grass,” Morrison said in a statement to KT. “Matthew Perry House is not where people go to get a taste of sobriety. It is a place to discover and build better lives in sobriety, become an integral part of a broader community, and help others do the same.”