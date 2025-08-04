In photos: Over 800 people participate in annual Hintonburg run

Under beaming sun and intense heat, hundreds took part in the annual Hintonburg 1K and 5K runs on July 13.

Temperatures soared to over 30 degrees but felt more like 40 with the humidex. But that didn’t sway runners from participating in the neighbourhood event put on by the Hintonburg Community Association.

It was a record-breaking year for the run which quickly sold out. Organizer Lisa George’s said 450 people registered for the 5K run and another 400 for the kids’ 1K run.

- Advertisement -

KT photographer Keito Newman was there to capture the sights.

Mike McIsaac pins a bib on his son Ben, 5, before the kids run at the 17th annual Hintonburg 5k and 1k Kids Run in Ottawa on Sunday, July 13, 2025. (Photo by Keito Newman/Kitchissipi Times)

Participants in the 5k race run past 6 Hamilton Avenue North at the 17th annual Hintonburg 5k and 1k Kids Run in Ottawa on Sunday, July 13, 2025. (Photo by Keito Newman/Kitchissipi Times)

Andrew Deak races into the finish line to win the 5km race at the 17th annual Hintonburg 5k and 1k Kids Run in Ottawa on Sunday, July 13, 2025. (Photo by Keito Newman/Kitchissipi Times)

Kids race down Hamilton Avenue North at the 17th annual Hintonburg 5k and 1k Kids Run in Ottawa on Sunday, July 13, 2025. (Photo by Keito Newman/Kitchissipi Times)

Hugo, 5, eats a piece of cake after completing the Kids Run at the 17th annual Hintonburg 5k and 1k Kids Run in Ottawa on Sunday, July 13, 2025. (Photo by Keito Newman/Kitchissipi Times)

Participants race towards the finish line in the Kids 1km race at the 17th annual Hintonburg 5k and 1k Kids Run in Ottawa on Sunday, July 13, 2025. (Photo by Keito Newman/Kitchissipi Times)

Andrew Deak celebrates after winning the 5km at the 17th annual Hintonburg 5k and 1k Kids Run in Ottawa on Sunday, July 13, 2025. (Photo by Keito Newman/Kitchissipi Times)

Participants race towards the finish line in the Kids 1km race at the 17th annual Hintonburg 5k and 1k Kids Run in Ottawa on Sunday, July 13, 2025. (Photo by Keito Newman/Kitchissipi Times)

Participants in the 5km race off the start line at the 17th annual Hintonburg 5k and 1k Kids Run in Ottawa on Sunday, July 13, 2025. (Photo by Keito Newman/Kitchissipi Times)