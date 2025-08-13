In photos: Ironman takes over Britannia Beach

Wildfire smoke and scorching heat did not stop thousands of athletes from participating in Ottawa’s first-ever Ironman, which started at Britannia Beach and ended downtown on Aug. 3

The 3,000 triathletes began with a 3.8-kilometre swim in the Ottawa River, followed by a 180-kilometre bike ride through the city’s parkways, including the Kichi Zībī Mīkan. The competitive event then ended with a 42.2-kilometre run through downtown.

Luke Evans from Toronto was the first to cross the finish line, completing his course in eight hours, 40 minutes and 22 seconds. Gatineau’s Aliisa Heiskanen was the fastest woman, finishing the triathlon with a final time of 9:32:46.

Among the many competitors was Bay Ward Coun. Theresa Kavanagh, who completed Ironman with a time of 15:52:24

Ironman has committed to staying in Ottawa for at least two more years and will return in 2026.

KT photographer Keito Newman was there to capture it all.

Competitors wait for the beginning of the Ironman in Ottawa on Sunday, August 3, 2025. (Photo by Keito Newman)

Jessie Waterman and her guide Cheyenne Meyer race the bike portion of the Ironman in Ottawa on Sunday, August 3, 2025. (Photo by Keito Newman)

Competitors run into the Ottawa River at the start of the Ironman in Ottawa on Sunday, August 3, 2025. (Photo by Keito Newman)

A man competing in the Ironman in Ottawa swims through the Ottawa River during the swim portion in Ottawa on Sunday, August 3, 2025. (Photo by Keito Newman)

A man crushes an electrolyte cup at an aid station along the course of the Ironman in Ottawa on Sunday, August 3, 2025. (Photo by Keito Newman)

Swimmers race through the Ottawa river during the Ironman in Ottawa on Sunday, August 3, 2025. (Photo by Keito Newman)

Competitors high-five spectators before the start of the Ironman in Ottawa on Sunday, August 3, 2025. (Photo by Keito Newman)

A competitor rides past parliament hill during the Ironman in Ottawa on Sunday, August 3, 2025. (Photo by Keito Newman)

Luke Evans screams as he wins the mens category in the Ironman in Ottawa on Sunday, August 3, 2025. (Photo by Keito Newman)

The top three men Shane Lynch (left-right), Luke Evans, and Charles Meuilleur pose for a picture after the Ironman in Ottawa on Sunday, August 3, 2025. (Photo by Keito Newman)

Racers cross the Alexandra bridge during the bike portion of the Ironman in Ottawa on Sunday, August 3, 2025. (Photo by Keito Newman)

A competitor cheers as she finishes the swim portion of the Ironman in Ottawa on Sunday, August 3, 2025. (Photo by Keito Newman)

Aris Mangune races the Ironman in Ottawa on Sunday, August 3, 2025. (Photo by Keito Newman)