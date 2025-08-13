In photos: Ironman takes over Britannia Beach

Wildfire smoke and scorching heat did not stop thousands of athletes from participating in Ottawa’s first-ever Ironman, which started at Britannia Beach and ended downtown on Aug. 3
The 3,000 triathletes began with a 3.8-kilometre swim in the Ottawa River, followed by a 180-kilometre bike ride through the city’s parkways, including the Kichi Zībī Mīkan. The competitive event then ended with a 42.2-kilometre run through downtown.
Luke Evans from Toronto was the first to cross the finish line, completing his course in eight hours, 40 minutes and 22 seconds. Gatineau’s Aliisa Heiskanen was the fastest woman, finishing the triathlon with a final time of 9:32:46.
Among the many competitors was Bay Ward Coun. Theresa Kavanagh, who completed Ironman with a time of 15:52:24
Ironman has committed to staying in Ottawa for at least two more years and will return in 2026.
KT photographer Keito Newman was there to capture it all.